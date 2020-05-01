As people are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Eastern Kentuckians are staying in contact with their community through playing video games online, a pastime that has grown more popular in recent years across the country.
Brian Hobbs, of Pikeville, teaches English at Pikeville High School and has played video games online for nearly three years. Brian is known as a “Twitch streamer,” someone who makes “live streams” while playing video games through Twitch, a famous live streaming platform for gamers and people of other interests.
“Live streaming,” also known as “streaming,” refers to media that is simultaneously recorded and broadcast at the same time. For Brian and many others across the country who make “live streams” of video games, they record themselves playing the game while they broadcast the recording of the gameplay.
“I’ve played video games my entire life,” Brian said. “One of my friends mentioned Twitch to me in passing a few years back and I checked it out one night. Over the next month or so, I realized that I was watching Twitch more than I was watching TV. I had the urge to broadcast once or twice, and I did it for a week and a half. It was just me in there by myself playing a video game on the Internet with nobody talking. Then, I had one person come in there and start chatting, and I was just hooked from then on.”
Twitch has grown into a famous platform for streamers of various interests, like video gaming, music and art. According to Twitch Tracker, which tracks statistics on the streaming platform, nearly 78,000 average viewers tuned into streams on the site in September 2012. In April this year, the average number of viewers reached about 2.5 million.
Brian goes by “hobbsie1017” on Twitch and has 176 followers so far on the platform. He streams on Twitch at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays.
During live streams, users can connect with people who tune in through the platform’s chat application. Brian said the community interaction makes it more engaging for him, and he enjoys watching how people in the chat will react to the games that he plays. While playing a horror-genre video game, for example, Brian said, users in the chat during his streams found his scared reactions to be entertaining.
“Building that community and actually getting to interact with people, that’s the absolute best part of it,” Brian said. “If you want to imagine it, it’s kind of like, you used to play video games with other people that would come in your house and sit on the couch and play. Nowadays, even though we use the internet to play, it’s very fun I think to watch people react to the way that you react.”
Cody Little, of Virgie, said he wanted to join the platform for a while, and he started streaming on Twitch in February this year, only a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive closures across the country.
“It’s mainly a way to talk to people, share experiences through the games and mainly hang out with people,” Cody said. “You reach a wider variety of people that way. It’s definitely an extra social connection because outside of going to work, I don’t really see or talk to anybody.”
Cody goes by “hyonigames” on Twitch and has 32 followers so far. Though he plays a variety of games, Cody said he enjoys playing RPGs (role-playing video games) and platforming games. He said he enjoys playing video games because they offer unique stories and ways to experience those stories.
“I guess it’s kind of like movies, where you can sit down and watch a story unfold and characters develop, but it’s a little more interactive,” Cody said. “You can sit down, make choices, guide them along the way and make decisions for them.”
Cody said there has been a gaming community in Eastern Kentucky for some time, and only recently has that community been able to connect with more people online, due to the region’s broadband Internet connectivity.
“I guess there’s a small group of people around here who’s always been into the games, but there’s not really been any way to stream, maybe due to Internet connection,” Cody said. “It’s been interesting to be able to start it now, to be able to talk to people, try to build up and maybe get a better recognition for the area and the gaming community that is here.”
Lee Fouts, a married father of two children from Pikeville, teaches English at Shelby Valley High School and is close friends with Brian Hobbs. Lee said he enjoys finding new hobbies, and he decided to start streaming while playing video games last summer after learning about streaming from Brian.
Lee goes by “PixelBroLee” on Twitch and has 423 followers so far. He streams at about 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and at about 8:30 p.m. on Fridays. Though Lee and Brian play many types of video games, Lee enjoys playing more retro and Nintendo games, and Brian plays primarily newer video game releases. The two share many followers on the platform under the banner of “Pixel Bros Gamers.”
During the week, Lee said, he streams at around 9:30 p.m. after putting his children to bed. He said, though, that he does not want to sacrifice family time for his hobby, and he has focused on finding a balance for his life.
“I’m sacrificing sleep to do it, but I don’t want to sacrifice family time,” Lee said. “The best time for me to do it would probably be around 6-9 p.m., but that’s the time that my family gets together. I think my wife is so supportive of me doing it because I’m not sacrificing family time. If I had to do that, then I wouldn’t do it at all.”
Lee said he streams games with his 7 year-old daughter at about 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, which he said she really enjoys. The activity has become a way to connect with his children while engaging in one of his favorite hobbies.
“We have a blast,” Lee said. “We’ve played Mario (and) we’ve played Minecraft. At 8:30 p.m., my daughter and I are usually screaming, running away from the monsters and having fun. It’s good for her, too, because she’s still learning how all of this is set up. My chat is typically super supportive of her.”
Lee said many of his former students have connected with him through Twitch streaming, and it has helped to form community, especially during the pandemic. Lee said he has tried to make his content more family-friendly and positive, which he said his viewers have enjoyed. If he supported negativity on his channel, he said, he would not be able to help people during this time.
“I’m always trying to do something positive,” Lee said. “My viewers seem to gravitate toward that because they’re always saying stuff about me being wholesome, and some students call me their second dad. I think that’s kind of our community idea now, is keeping it clean, keeping it wholesome, trying to make it a family stream. It’s that idea of being a light to people. I feel like a responsibility to be that way.”
