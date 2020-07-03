A local teacher resigned this week after she posted a picture on social media in which she was depicted in blackface, accompanied by a racist caption, the practice of wearing blackface has sparked controversy online with many people discussing its racist history and past.
A former Belfry Middle School math teacher, whose name was not confirmed by Pike County School District officials, posted a photo onto her social media account, and it appeared to show her posing in the mirror with a black substance on her face.
In the photo, she added the caption, “Working on getting that free health care. This should get me at least 50% coverage right?!” At the end of the caption, she added two crying-laughing emoji faces. The caption appeared to reference statements made by Gov. Andy Beshear regarding his plans to ensure healthcare expansion amongst Black Kentuckians.
Many accused the teacher of wearing blackface, and a screenshot of the post she made on social media was shared widely, with people calling for her to resign. The social media account connected to that post was deleted, and she resigned on June 30.
“In the Pike County school system, we’re certainly not going to tolerate any kind of inappropriate behavior from our employees,” Superintendent Reed Adkins said. “That’s non-negotiable for us. She no longer works for us.”
News of the post and the teacher’s resignation has sparked controversy on Facebook about the use of “blackface,” whether it is considered freedom of expression and how it can cause harm to black communities.
A 2019 Pew Research Center study found that 53 percent of Americans believe it is generally unacceptable to use makeup to darken a person’s skin to appear as a different race as part of a Halloween costume, with 37 percent saying they believe it is never acceptable. In that same study, about 34 percent said they believed it is always or sometimes acceptable.
A number of politicians and celebrities have come under fire for allegedly donning blackface, and those incidents have sparked conversations across the country, largely on social media, regarding the practice and why it is offensive to black people.
“Blackface” is the act of using makeup to darken a person’s skin to appear to be a different race. It became a well-known practice in the 1830s with the start of minstrel shows, and it has typically been used by white people.
According to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC), minstrel shows were comedy performances that featured white performers dressing in blackened faces and tattered clothing to imitate and mock enslaved Africans on Southern plantations.
The performances often characterized black people as lazy, ignorant, superstitious, hyper-sexual and prone to thievery and cowardice. Jim Crow laws, which promoted and continued segregation through the idea of “separate but equal,” were also named after Jim Crow, a white man who wore blackface, and the laws continued from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century.
Minstrelsy continued into the 20th century, and it gained popularity through the radio, television, theaters and the stage.
“Popular American actors, including Shirley Temple, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, donned black face, bridging the minstrel performance across generations and making blackface (racial parody and stereotypes) a family amusement,” according to the NMAAHC.
William Wheeler, III, is currently parliamentarian of the University of Pikeville Black Student Union and also served as president for two years after helping to rebuild the organization in 2017. Wheeler has participated in several Black Lives Matter marches and other anti-racism events, including the Peace Rally held in Pikeville last month.
Wheeler said that the old minstrel shows of the 19th century, which prominently featured blackface, perpetuated harmful racist stereotypes of black people that still exist today, including the watermelon stereotype, and he said understanding the history of the practice will help people understand why it is offensive to black communities.
“It’s not a joke because there’s been such a long history of it being insensitive,” Wheeler said. “I think if you really understand the history of it, you’ll understand why it’s offensive.”
While many people criticized the Belfry Middle School teacher for wearing blackface in her social media photo, some people also defended her, saying that they believed she had the freedom of speech and freedom of expression to make her post.
While Wheeler said he agrees that people have the freedom of speech to post photos while wearing blackface, he said he believes that doing that practice and exercising the freedom of speech in that way also can have consequences, like receiving criticism or being removed from a job.
“You have the right to have freedom of speech, but with that freedom of speech comes consequences,” Wheeler said. “That’s like going to the airport and saying the word, ‘bomb.’ You can say what you want, but there’s going to be a consequence with that. You can post what you want, you can say what you want, but that doesn’t mean there’s not going to be consequences.”
Wheeler said that education is very important in teaching current and future generations about black history and why symbols and practices like blackface are offensive to black communities. He said the education system also plays a big part in exposing students to other cultures, and he believes they are not able to gain that exposure in order to be educated on the history of racist practices and symbols, like blackface.
“When they’re teaching about black history in schools, we were all taught the Disney version — that’s what I call it — of black history,” Wheeler said. “Rosa Parks sat down on a bus, Martin Luther King was peaceful, it all was fine and it changed the laws. Truly, that’s not what all happened. I think we are failing the youth of our country in not teaching them history, and we try to cover things up.”
Wheeler encouraged people to become more educated on the history of harmful, offensive practices, like blackface, in order to become more educated on why practices like that should no longer be accepted.
“Black history is not being taught enough in our schools,” Wheeler said. “If it’s American history, it should be taught; black history is American history, and I think people just aren’t being educated.”
