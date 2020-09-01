A Pikeville man and woman were charged on Aug. 26 after police said they found children in a residence in which narcotics and hypodermic needles were found in the open near the children.
According to an arrest citation, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Pikeville Police Department were dispatched to Northgate Drive after a resident called to report that a small child had been beating on her door and yelling, “Help.”
The resident, the citation said, did not open the door and the child had left before officers arrived. According to the citation written by Officer Keegan Williams, the officers heard children yelling in the upstairs of a nearby apartment and knocked on the door for several minutes but received no response.
Lt. Russell Blankenship, the citation said, decided to make entry into the apartment to check on the well-being of the children. Upon entry, Williams wrote, officers found two small children in the upstairs area of the apartment alone and crying.
Officer Austin Kranzman wrote in a separate citation that the children, both of whom were dirty in appearance and hysterically crying, were four years old and five years old, respectively. There were narcotics, the officers wrote, as well as used hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia located near the children.
Officers, court documents said, located Harley D. Tubbs, 21, of Hambley Boulevard, hiding under a bed. Tubbs, the citation said, was found to have a hypodermic syringe loaded with a substance Tubbs said was suboxone in his pocket.
Tubbs was placed under arrest on charges of second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The children’s mother, Stephanie Michelle Lynch, 31, arrived on scene, court documents said, and advised she had left the children in Tubbs’ care for approximately one hour. Lynch, the citation said, consented to a search of her apartment, during which officers found a small bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a vial containing an orange pill (identified as buprenorphine) which had been broken into pieces, a spoon containing a melted crystal-like substance and a used hypodermic syringe.
Lynch was placed under arrest on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Tubbs and Lynch were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, while the two juveniles were placed into protective custody with the Department of Protection and Permanency.
