Facility GM says there remains cause for hope
Officials who oversee the Appalachian Wireless Arena learned May 11 that the facility has seen big losses due to COVID-19, but that there have been positive moves to keep the facility open and there are also hopes that events will return to Pikeville sooner rather than later.
During the May 11 meeting of the City of Pikeville Exposition Center Corporation, the board which oversees the operation of Appalachian Wireless Arena, General Manager Paul Bowles told officials that a lot of the discussions going on regarding arena events are leading to a positive outlook for the facility. That is particularly true, according to Bowles, because of the arena’s size.
“When you’re hearing those talking heads out there and they’re talking about arenas and shows, they are talking about the bigger buildings than us,” he said. “So when you hear that there may not be any touring until 2021, I wouldn’t put a whole lot of stock in that because they’re talking about the big stadiums, the big buildings.”
Bowles said that Live Nation, one of the biggest events promoters, has communicated that they believe that some performances may start small in facilities such as theaters and smaller buildings as early as September.
“When they say smaller buildings, they’re talking about 5,000-seaters,” he said.
Bowles said the promoters with whom the arena works are still talking about shows from September through December and even into 2021.
“We’re going to get there, we’re going to get back going,” he said.
That, he said, gives him confidence that, despite a slow return, the facility will bounce back.
“I think we’re still going to be OK once we get into the new fiscal year,” he said. “It may be slow at first, but I think those shows are going to come on board and we’re still going to get those big-ticket items that’s going to make a big deal at the end of the day on how much money’s made. I think the outlook’s going to look good for us going forward.”
Mayor Jimmy Carter thanked Bowles and the arena staff for working to obtain a Payroll Protection Program loan for the facility, which has allowed them continue paying the staff and pay the facility’s bills. That was important because, according to Bowles, the facility has lost approximately $300,000 from cancelled events, meeting space rentals and catering work.
Bowles said the facility, which is set up as a corporation, was able to qualify for the loan to keep the doors open.
“Very few venues out there could do it because they are truly municipality-controlled but us being set up as a corporation actually ended up being a good thing for a change,” he said.
