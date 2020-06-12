Starting June 15, the Appalachian Center for the Arts will provide free unique online summer classes through its first-ever virtual “Broadway Boot Camp,” where aspiring performers can learn and grow in the arts while online at home.
The App’s “Broadway Boot Camp” is a free series of online classes that will take place over the course of six weeks. Each class meets at certain times on different days throughout each week, and the classes will meet through Zoom, an online video conferencing website and free application (app) that is free to download on any mobile device, tablet or computer.
The App is still closed to in-person traffic to prevent the spread of COVID-19, following state closure orders. However, Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, said the App wants to continue providing these kinds of opportunities for young performers in order to help them grow in the arts, even when they can’t meet in person.
“Getting to work with the kids is the highlight of our season, always,” Buckley said. “Being able to be entrusted with helping to shape a child and being able to shape their cultural landscape is truly a public trust we take seriously. The fact that we’re not getting to be in-person with them this summer is really heartbreaking for all of us so this is the best way we can think of to give back.”
The classes will each focus on separate areas of art, and participants will have the opportunity to learn about acting, drawing, writing a play, making puppets and creating a final show, among other things. The recommended ages for the classes range from ages 4 years-old to 12+, depending on the class.
Buckley said the Zoom platform allows as many participants to attend the class as they want. Buckley said the platform also allows them to breakout into smaller virtual rooms when the instructor wants them to work together in smaller groups.
“The ideal situation is always run things being together, which is, of course, not really possible at this moment,” Buckley said. “We can talk virtually immediately (through Zoom). There may be a little tiny four-second lag, but we can run exercises, we can talk about character (and) we can give them writing assignments.”
All classes are free. Students are encouraged to register for as many classes as they want. To register, visit, www.theapparts.org/summer.
The class schedule is as follows:
• Short Form Sketch Movie Trailers — Meets at 2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. Recommended for ages 11+.
• Creative Play — Meets at 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays. Recommended for ages 4-7. Students will develop beginning acting skills as they explore improvisation techniques and creative theater games guided by topics like listening, movements, imagination and more.
• Tech Talks — Meets at 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Recommended for ages 13+.
• Art of the Monologue — Meets at 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Recommended for ages 11+.
• Drawing with Ms. Paula — Meets at 3-4:30 p.m. on. Wednesdays. Recommended for ages 9+.
• Page to Stage Level 1 — Meets at 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Recommended for ages 8-12. Students will create their own play performed via Zoom based on the book “Legend of Rock Paper Scissors” by Drew Daywalt.
• Puppet Making — Meets at 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Recommended for ages 8+. Students will learn how to create puppets with supplies they have at home. They will explore construction and manipulation of five different types of puppets, including shadow, paper bag, newspaper, hand and found object puppets.
• Page to Stage Level 2 — Meets at 10-noon on Fridays. Recommended for ages 12+. Students will explore the process of creating a show from the first idea to the finished product. The class includes weekly master classes on script writing, set and lighting design, costume design and more.
