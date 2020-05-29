The Pike County Health Department announced May 28 that a 5-week-old infant has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), making the county’s 29th case.
The male infant is a Pike County resident and is currently hospitalized, but he is being treated outside of the county. He is one of only a few infants to be diagnosed with the virus in the state.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that, overall in the country and state, the outcomes for children with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been good.
“This is a very unfortunate incident with an infant being tested positive for COVID-19,” Riley said. “However, we have had very few pediatric and adolescent cases in Pike County and throughout the state, and overall, outcomes for children have been good.”
The county now has had 29 cases of COVID-19, with 24 confirmed cases and five probable cases, which were identified through serology antibody testing. According to the health department, 26 of the 29 have recovered from the virus, while two have died. The department’s latest update was on Thursday, May 28.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
As of presstime on May 28, there have been 9,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 400 deaths. Statewide, 3,124 people have recovered from the virus, and 200,762 people have been tested for the virus, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases and testing locations, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.
