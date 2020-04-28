An Aflex couple was arrested over the weekend on charges including trafficking in heroin after Kentucky State Police followed up on a tip of suspected drug trafficking in a business’ parking lot.
According to court documents, on April 25, Kentucky State Police received an anonymous report that subjects in a Ford Explorer were selling heroin in the parking lot of the Appalachian Plaza at South Williamson.
KSP Trooper C. Stiltner responded and made contact with the subjects, found to be Josh Marion, 33, and his girlfriend, Charity J. Workman, 28, both of Ky. 292 East, Aflex.
Marion, Stiltner wrote, appeared to the trooper to be extremely nervous, and told the officer he was nervous because his driver’s license was suspended.
Marion, the citation said, exited the vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. The trooper, the citation said, located a small glass jar lying on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle. Inside the jar was a white/tan-colored powdery substance which Marion admitted was heroin, the citation said.
Stiltner wrote that a full search of the vehicle revealed a black case filled with cash, along with a working set of scales.
The citation said Marion told the trooper the case belonged to both him and Workman, who told the trooper she and Marion had only been selling heroin to support their habit. The money, Workman told the trooper, was not from drug sales but was money for which Marion had worked.
Marion was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges. Workman was lodged in the jail on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
Court records show both were released from the jail April 26 after posting $2,000 cash bonds set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
