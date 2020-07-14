The Senate Majority Caucus has announced its task force appointments for the 2020 Interim of the Kentucky General Assembly. Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R- Pikeville) has been reappointed co-chairman of the Public Water and Wastewater System Infrastructure Task Force.
This task force is reestablished to continue to evaluate policy options on the following topics:
• Implement the recommendations adopted by the task force in 2019
• Identify the appropriate state agencies to undertake the oversight, regulatory, and enforcement responsibilities recommended by the task force in 2019 relating to the development of best management practices, the evaluation and identification of troubled water or wastewater utilities, and the development and administration of training requirements for water and wastewater utility officials.
• Identify statutes that would need to be amended to implement policy options and any legal impediments to implementing specific policy options.
• Identify federal, state, and local resources that may be used to accomplish the implementation of the task force’s recommendations and to otherwise fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
“The reestablishment of this task force is good news for Kentucky. I have a great deal of appreciation for the opportunity to continue serving as Co-Chair,” Wheeler said. “Great strides were made during the 2019 Interim Session and 2020 provides an opportunity to put into action the ideas and policy options that have been considered. Serving the people of the 31st District is a great honor, and improvements to the regions public water is of vital importance. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to address challenges related to our public water infrastructure.”
The task force will meet three times during the 2020 Interim Session:
• Monday, July 13 at 1 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.
By Dec. 1, recommendations, or a memorandum from the task force will be submitted to the Legislative Research Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.