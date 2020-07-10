On July 8, the Pike County Schools District announced several decisions on how reopening the district will look in the fall.
Pike County Schools formed a COVID-19 Re-entry Task Force in June to plan the district’s reopening plan, following nationwide concerns about COVID-19, as the Kentucky Department of Education provided more information and guidelines for how districts should reopen.
Through the “Pike County Schools” Facebook page on July 8, Superintendent Reed Adkins announced that the district’s reopening committee made several final decisions on reopening the district for the fall.
He said that the district will officially reopen and start school on Aug. 26, making the district’s closing date around the middle of May. Adkins also announced that students will have two choices for how they wish to return to school, and those options are to either work solely online or to attend in-person classes.
“The second decision that we’ve made is our children will be given two options in relation to their education,” Adkins said. “The first option will be our children can choose to do all-online classes … Option two is five days a week, full-time for our children.”
Regarding the online courses, Adkins said that students will use a program called Canvas, which is a learning management platform that provides online education tools and classes to students. Using Canvas, Adkins said, students will watch their teachers teach a lesson, and they will then complete assignments connected with that lesson.
If students choose to attend in-person classes, he said, they will need to follow safety guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and practice social distancing. They will also need to wear a mask when moving from one place to another or when they are within 6 feet of another person.
“We feel that we have created a program for our children that is both safe and will be beneficial for them in relation to their education program,” Adkins said.
The Pikeville Independent Schools District has not yet released an official plan for reopening. As cases of COVID-19 increase across the country and Kentucky, schools are making decisions on how they plan to reopen. In late June and early July, the Kentucky Department of Education has released documents related to guidance on safety measures that they recommend districts take for their reopening, if they plan to reopen for in-person classes. The guidance covers topics related to masks, social distancing, contact tracing, temperature checks and other health and wellness issues related to employees and students.
According to the CDC, children can increase the risk of spreading the virus if they meet in groups, and they can pass the virus onto others who have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms of the virus, and older adults and people who have underlying medical conditions seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
As schools plan to reopen, though, the CDC recommends, among other things, a temporary part-time reopening for schools if their communities see a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have called for a complete full-time reopening of schools and college as soon as possible.
According to the Chicago Tribune, on July 7, DeVos said in a call to governors that how schools plan to reopen should be left to community leaders and school officials.
“Ultimately, it’s not a matter of if schools need to open, it’s a matter of how,” DeVos said during a call to several state governors, as reported in the Chicago Tribune. “Schools must reopen, they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders.”
In Pike County, cases of COVID-19 have continued to increase, from 111 cases as of July 6 to 117 cases as of presstime July 9. Of the 117 cases, 109 were confirmed and eight were probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 15 patients in Pike County were between the ages of 0-19 when they tested positive for the virus.
79 patients have recovered, 35 patients have active cases and three patients have died due to complications from the virus. The PCHD confirmed the third patient death on July 7, though details are still forthcoming on the patient and the cause of death.
As of July 8, statewide, 17,919 patients have tested positive for the virus, with 402 new cases announced on July 8. 608 Kentuckians have died from the virus, 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered and over 451,000 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.