Mountain Water District officials provided several updates on the district’s status during a special meeting held during videoconference on April 30.
During the meeting, the members of the MWD Board discussed a a number of topics and provided several updates on the work the district has been undertaken. Two of the biggest topics were the district’s water loss and how it plans on combatting that, as well as the district’s ongoing meter replacement project.
According to MWD General Manager Roy Sawyers, utilizing the district’s formula, water loss for April was at 29.52 percent, with an average of 27.93 percent for the year. According to Sawyers, by utilizing the Public Service Commission’s formula, water loss comes in at 38.7 percent for the month, with an average 35.57 for the year.
“We’re still working on our capital improvement plan,” Sawyers said. “We’re trying to get funding to help combat the water loss and start the customer service replacement lines, which will help us attack the water loss from that perspective, considering 75 percent of our water loss is coming from our service lines.”
According to Steve Caudill, an engineer with Bell Engineering, the firm which, along with EDC, is tasked with helping MWD with its capital improvement plan, over the last month the firms have completed review of the data the district has provided concerning to employee costs. The firms are also continuing work on potential funding scenarios and funding sources for the district. Caudill added they will continue to prioritize water loss and work on its reduction is underway.
Regarding the district’s radio read meter replacement project, the contractor has installed approximately 6,984 meters, according to Jonathon Newman, an engineer with Summit Engineering. This completes the meter install group’s work on the project and brings the contractual obligation to a close.
To date, there have been 9,340 meters replaced. Sawyers said the project should be completed in the next couple of months, as the district only “lacks a few.”
A new topic was brought up during the meeting, regarding a safety update, which the board has said they would like to receive from time-to-time. According to MWD Operations Manager David Taylor, for the first quarter of 2020 (January through March) the district was accident-free. Taylor added that the guidelines MWD has being following during the COVID-19 crisis have been working. He said the workers have been practicing social distancing while on the job.
He also informed the board the district is fully stocked with personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.