The search continues for the next superintendent of the Pikeville Independent Schools District, though the deadline to choose a candidate is approaching.
After Superintendent Jerry Green announced his plan to resign at the end of the 2019-20 school year, the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education announced in January it would work with the Kentucky School Boards Association to start the search for the district’s next superintendent.
According to the district’s search timeline, the deadline for applicants to submit applications passed on March 2, and the district’s deadline on when it must name a new superintendent is June 1.
On Monday, May 11, though, the district’s Superintendent Screening Committee sent an email to all Pikeville Independent employees, informing them that the Pikeville Independent Board of Education decided to extend its search outside of the first round of applicants.
In the email, the committee said they believe the board has the school’s best interest at heart and that it has the desire “to make the right choice for everyone.”
“I hope you understand that while each of us may be disappointed that the candidate we hoped for was not chosen, we don’t always see things as someone who has the entire picture,” according to the email. “I do trust that the board is taking all of our comments into consideration in order to make the best decision for all.”
According to the email, the board received three new candidates’ resumes on May 11, and the screening committee met to discuss the applicants during several virtual meetings.
During a special-called meeting on May 12, the board met in executive session to discuss the superintendent search, and Board Chairman Joe Ray Thornbury announced, when the board left executive session, that no action had been taken.
If no candidate for superintendent is chosen, the board would need to appoint an interim superintendent to lead the district. However, the board has not yet announced any specific plans to appoint an interim superintendent.
The Pikeville Independent Board of Education declined to comment on the ongoing search, and the district’s Superintendent Screening Committee could not be reached for comment.
