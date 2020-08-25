Brittany Carter Ratliff, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter’s daughter, is bringing her father’s old city photographs into the 21st century.
Ratliff, a member of the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education, has started transferring thousands of old photo negatives that her father took during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Through a machine she purchased for Carter last Christmas, she has transferred the negatives into digital versions of the pictures, chronicling what life was like in the City of Pikeville during that time.
Ratliff said she, her husband Nathan Ratliff and Carter really started focusing on the project in late March of this year, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the pandemic, my parents live next door to me, and they were really the only people that we saw while all this was going on,” Ratliff said. “We would go up and have dinner with them on the weekends, and we would work on it. As we would go through the memory card, he (Carter) would tell me all about what was happening at this time. It was a really neat thing to see it and go over those things with him while we had all this extra time on our hands.”
Carter ran a small photography business during the late 1970s and early 1980s, and he often sold his photographs to the local newspaper. Once he stopped his business, he said, he still owned about 8,000-9,000 remaining negatives that were never printed. When his daughter suggested going through his pictures in March, he said, he thought it would take years to go through all of them.
“We did it over several weekends, and I just got a kick out of it, going through all the pictures, and my son came up and enjoyed it,” Carter said.
In his photos, Carter inadvertently captured life in the city during that time, including the look of streets, houses, storefronts and other buildings, as well as cars, fashion and the city, in general, before the completion of the Cut-Through Project. Carter also chronicled events, like house fires and large snowfalls, through his photographs, and most notably, he took photos of the aftermath of the Eastern Kentucky Flood of April 1977.
According to the National Weather Service, torrential rains fell from April 2-5, 1977 and caused devastating flooding across southeast Kentucky, southern West Virginia, southwest Virginia and parts of Tennessee. 15 Kentucky counties were declared disaster areas, including Bell, Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry, Pike and Whitley. In the affected four-state area, 22 people were killed, including 10 in Eastern Kentucky, and damages were estimated at $175 million at the time.
Ratliff said she found the photos of the 1977 flood to be some of the most significant for her because it gave her more perspective on its impact after hearing about it throughout her childhood.
“He (Carter) would tell me when I was little, ‘You wouldn’t believe how high the water was,’” Ratliff said. “He would tell me that he and his friends, when the water was at its highest, they would go down — they had a little jon boat — and they would float down the boulevard to see if anyone needed anything as they were trapped in their homes.”
Carter also took photos of the Pikeville Independent Schools District during that time, including basketball and football games, and Ratliff said it was interesting to look back at how the schools have grown since then.
“That’s really cool to look at because the photos that he took of the elementary school and the high school, it was amazing to see the changes and the way that the schools have grown,” Ratliff said. “I think the schools were pretty new at that point so it was really neat to see how they’ve changed and grown through the years.”
After transferring the negatives onto two memory cards, Ratliff said, she sorted through the photos and uploaded them onto Facebook, where they have been shared with hundreds of people. She said it’s been interesting to see how people have reacted to the pictures.
“The thing that’s been really neat is some people who used to live here and people who have moved away, they’ve messaged me about their family’s old businesses and how they didn’t have photos of them, that it was really awesome to get to see them,” Ratliff said. “They remembered it from when they were a child, but they don’t have any visual representation so it was good for them to be able to see what those looked like back in the day.”
Carter said he hopes that the photos will be used in the city’s archives in order to preserve the memory of what the city was like during the 1970s and 1980s.
“I’m hoping the city can use whatever they want to out of them, and we’ll do whatever we can to chronicle the downtown the area,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot of old pictures from the early 1900s. I don’t think there are many pictures from the ‘70s-‘80s so hopefully this will be something we can put in the archives.”
For more information on Ratliff’s photo project, message her through her Facebook account, “Brittany Carter Ratliff.”
