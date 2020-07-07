A man and woman were arrested on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, during a search of a Pike County residence on July 2, Pikeville Police reported.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Josh Lawson, on the afternoon of July 2, he went to a residence at Riddle Road at Long Fork of Virgie, in search of Enos E. Little, 46, of River Park Drive, Lexington.
When Lawson entered the residence, the citation said, he was told Little was in a back bedroom. Lawson wrote that, when he approached the bedroom, Little was standing in the doorway and Amber M. Robinson, 28, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, was laying in the bed in the room.
Little, the citation said, was ordered to get on the floor. Lawson wrote that, upon a search of the room, he saw a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine on a nightstand, along with a silver metal canister which contained a crystal-like substance packaged in individual baggies, as well as individual baggies of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Lawson wrote that during a search of Robinson’s purse, he found more than $3,200 in cash, along with a large bag containing a green leafy substance, as well as several small baggies with different logos on them, such as skulls, devils and apples. Lawson wrote that, in his previous experience, this kind of packaging has been associated with drug trafficking.
There was a gun in the room, Lawson wrote, which was accessible to either Little or Robinson.
Both Little and Robinson were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana. Little was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Robinson was also charged with first-degree promoting contraband, after, Lawson wrote, two baggies containing a crystal-like substance were found on her during a search at the jail.
Court records show Robinson was released after posting a $5,000 surety bond, while Little remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Monday.
