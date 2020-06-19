A Jenkins woman is facing a class B felony charge of first-degree robbery after she allegedly knocked down a store manager during a shoplifting incident.
According to a warrant taken out by Det. Bruce Collins, on June 16, Rhonda Tackett, also known as Rhonda Johnson, 39, of Brushy Fork Road, concealed several items in a brown purse while in the Pikeville Hobby Lobby store.
Tackett, the citation said, then ran from the the store into the front vestibule, where Hobby Lobby personnel attempted to retrieve the stolen property. Tackett, the citation said, ran into a dead end and turned toward a Hobby Lobby employee and collided with her, knocking her to the ground.
The employee, the citation said, was able to gain control of the purse, but Tackett was able to force it from her hands. The employee, the citation said, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for injuries suffered in the incident.
Court documents show Tackett was arrested later and booked into the Pike County Detention Center, where she was charged with first-degree robbery and failure to pay fines. The robbery charge is a class B felony, and if convicted, Tackett could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in relation to the incident.
The incident remains under investigation by the Pikeville Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.