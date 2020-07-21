As Kentucky saw its highest single-day number of reported COVID-19 cases, Pike County also saw its highest number of reported cases in a single week, and local and state experts are urging the public to take necessary health precautions.
On July 19, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley announced through the Pike County Health Department Facebook page that Pike County saw its highest week of reported cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the weekend of July 12, she said, 30 new cases have been reported in the county, making the county’s total at 160 cases of COVID-19 so far.
“We’ve had 30 new cases since last weekend,” Riley said. “Since I left work on Friday (July 17), we’ve had 11 new cases. This is concerning, and I wanted to talk about the cases and how they’re presenting to us in public health.”
Of the 160 cases, 150 are confirmed and 10 are considered “probable,” which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 112 patients have recovered, 45 cases are active and three people have died so far. Of the 11 most recent cases, Riley said, seven of the 11 patients were under 30 years-old. All patients are isolated and recovering from home.
The 11 most recent cases include a 20 year-old (symptomatic), 22 year-old female (asymptomatic), 19 year-old female (symptomatic), 27 year-old female (symptomatic), 26 year-old male (symptomatic), 25 year-old male (asymptomatic), 29 year-old male (symptomatic), 44 year-old female (symptomatic), 38 year-old female (asymptomatic), 50 year-old female (symptomatic) and another 50 year-old female (symptomatic).
In her statement, Riley said that many of the new cases are linked to travel from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, and other cases have been linked to parties, social gatherings and employment.
“I would caution individuals when you’re at work — when you go on lunch breaks or breaks for example, or off shift and you’ve worked with someone all day — please continue to be vigilant,” Riley said. “We all need to remember moving forward, now more than ever, please social distance with those outside of your household. Please continue to wear face coverings when interacting with others and continue to wash your hands frequently and clean high-touch traffic areas.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on July 19 that 979 new COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) cases were reported that day in the state of Kentucky, making it Kentucky’s highest number of reported cases of the virus in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 of those cases came from children who were 5 years-old or younger.
“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody,” Beshear said in a statement. “This is a rough day for the commonwealth. 30 children under five who have tested positive. 30 families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner, also issued a statement on the alarming number of reported cases in the state.
“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” Dr. Stack said. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”
Statewide, as of 4 p.m. July 19, there were at least 23,161 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with 670 deaths so far — three of which were reported on July 19.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
