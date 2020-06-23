Floyd leaders encourage drug awareness after string over ODs
PRESTONSBURG — Over the course of several weeks, a number of individuals have fatally overdosed in Floyd County.
On June 16, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Slone provided an update regarding the issue, as they want the public to be informed about what is out there so they can ensure their safety, but also let those users out in the county know there is help available.
According to Slone, her understanding is that there has been approximately six individuals who have passed away due to fatal overdoses. Most of those, she said, are "fairly young" individuals.
"The thought is that they're getting a hold of something that is tainted with possibly fentanyl, or I don't know. I'm hearing that it could also be heroin," Slone said. "It's out there and seems pretty bad."
Slone said the health department has Narcan available for free and can be provided after watching a brief video on how it can be administered. She added that was made available through funding from the state.
According to Slone, the department is also working on training for first responders in the county, so that more individuals would have access to Narcan. She added that there will be an event giving out Narcan kits at the Mountain Arts Center on July 2. More information will be posted to the health department's Facebook page, once more details are provided she said.
"We've had a lot of negative comments on our Facebook page about it, but unfortunately, drug problems are a part of our county and our community," Slone said. "And the only way we're going to do anything with it is to reach out and try to help."
Slone said drug use has been one of the biggest problems highlighted in the community's assessment for the past six years.
Williams said his thoughts on drug addiction has evolved over the course of 10 years.
"Ten years ago, I was that person, you know 'lock them up and throw away the key,’ that was my thoughts 10 years ago," Williams said. "But, as you get older and you start to see and realize that this is a sickness and a disease, these people don't choose this lifestyle.
"We're not condoning it, but we understand, this is somebody's son, daughter, brother, sister, mom or dad. We have a responsibility to try and help these folks and try and help our community the best we can," he added.
The Floyd health department posted via its Facebook page on June 12, that Howard Family Pharmacy has Narcan available for free. Individuals can call, (606) 949-4800, for more information. Individuals can also call ,(606) 886-2788, to set up a time to get Narcan at the Floyd County Health Department.
