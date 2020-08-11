A former Pikeville physician and his former office assistant pleaded guilty in federal court last week to charges of unlawfully distributing prescription drugs.
According to court documents, on Aug. 7, Scotty R. Akers and Serissa K. (Stamper) Akers, his wife both entered guilty pleas to a handful of the dozen charges they face related to an investigation into drug and other violations by local physicians conducted over the past several years.
Scotty Akers, the documents show, pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, while Serissa Akers pleaded guilty to three charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, in August 2016, Scotty Akers ceased practicing at Pikeville Sports, Spine and Pain Center, at which time he and Serissa Akers began writing prescriptions for controlled substances to individuals who had been his patients at his former practice.
In some instances, the documents said, Scotty Akers wrote the prescriptions without seeing or examining the patients. Instead, documents said, those individuals corresponded with Scotty Akers or Serissa Akers via cell phone, text message or Facebook Messenger to request prescriptions.
In some instances, documents said, the couple charged $50 or $75 cash for each prescription.
The agreement said that, in November 2017, Scotty Akers learned that the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure was investigating his prescribing of controlled substances. However, the documents said, despite this, Scotty Akers issued prescriptions for thousands of pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.
Both defendants are set to be sentenced on Nov. 20, and face a maximum of 20 years in prison in connection with the charges. Scotty Akers also agreed to a monetary judgment of $12,275 in connection with the case.
In a statement issued Aug. 10, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan Jr. said that the crimes to which the couple pleaded guilty is “unacceptable.”
“The unlawful distribution of opioids by medical professionals is unacceptable,” Duncan said. “We will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute these important cases.”
