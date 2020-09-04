Almost a year after a man was ordered to move out of Kentucky to avoid prosecution on felony charges, court filings reveal he remains in the community and questions continue to swirl around the property he owns in Pikeville.
In November, Anthony Baker, 52, of Hambley Boulevard, entered an Alford plea to charges including unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment, a deal which resulted in him avoiding jail time with a condition being that he live outside the state of Kentucky.
However, recent filings in a bankruptcy case show that not only is Baker continuing to live at his property at Hambley Boulevard, but that there are numerous concerns about activity at the building.
The charge to which Baker pleaded guilty stemmed from an investigation, according to police, conducted in 2019.
Police said the felony charge was in relation to activity in which Baker allegedly took part with his teenage son. Slone said that on or about June 6, 2019, Baker supplied his minor son with marijuana. A second misdemeanor unlawful transaction charge, police said, was related to an incident or incidents on or about May 25, 2019, when Baker allegedly provided alcohol to three different juveniles.
He was also indicted on a charge of wanton endangerment, which police said was related to an incident which also occurred on May 25, 2019 at Baker's residence. Slone said Baker hosted a party and juveniles were present when a disturbance broke out.
The ensuing incident escalated, police said, and resulted in a second shift of officers from the Pikeville Police Department being called in to assist.
According to court documents, in July, Baker’s company, Island Capital, Inc., filed for bankruptcy in U.S. District Court in Pikeville.
On Aug. 31, amid questions over the status of Baker’s assets as well as the company, Kentucky Bank, which loaned Baker the money to purchase the Hambley Boulevard property, filed to join in a motion by the U.S. Trustee to dismiss the case.
In the filing, Kentucky Bank’s legal counsel, Shannon Upton Johnson, points out that the bank had a foreclosure case pending in Pike Circuit Court for the property.
“... This bankruptcy was filed on the eve of the hearing on Kentucky Bank’s Motion for Judgment and Order of Sale in state court and effectively allowed (Baker) to evade entry of the judgment and eventual judicial sale of the property,” the Kentucky Bank attorney wrote in the motion. “The debtor has no employees, no stable business, no income and most likely will be unable to reorganize effectively.”
The filing points out that Baker took the same action of filing a bankruptcy case just prior to a January hearing in the state court case. That bankruptcy case was dismissed.
Johnson also wrote that Baker has a history of conducting criminal activity in the building and pointed to an email he received from Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis regarding the Hambley Boulevard property.
In the letter, dated Aug. 31, Davis informs Johnson that the city does not normally intervene in this type of case for only property taxes, but the property is “high on the city’s attention list because of continuing police calls to the property for suspected criminal activity.”
“The sooner possession of the property changes from the current ownership, the better in the eyes of the city,” Davis wrote.
Davis wrote in the letter that city officials suspect Baker is leasing apartments in the building without a required landlord’s license, which Baker does not have. Baker, the letter said, disputes he is leasing the units, but there are numerous cars in the parking lot.
Davis also points out that city police entered the building with a search warrant and people claimed to be living in the apartments, meaning it is possible that Baker is not reporting all of his income to the U.S. Trustee.
The questions over his residency have prompted another set of legal actions. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said he has asked the Pike Circuit Court to consider placing Baker on supervised release for the rest of his diversion term.
“There was a period of time where I’m getting reports that he’s back in Pikeville, which he has children in Pikeville and it was never intended that he couldn’t come back, just that he would reside outside Pike County,” Slone said. “It came to my knowledge that he is still living in Pikeville, so I feel like the appropriate thing to do is to have a status conference and ask the court, since he’s not abiding by the agreement, that he be placed on supervision through the Office of Probation and Parole through the remainder of his diversion period.”
Baker’s legal counsel did not immediately comment as of presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.