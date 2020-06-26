A Pikeville man with an extensive criminal history will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing firearms.
According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan, on June 23, U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced Richard Starghill, 43, to 240 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol and a sawed-off shotgun.
The statement said that, according to testimony at his trial, Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint that Starghill had refused to leave another person’s residence. He was then found in possession of a loaded revolver and a sawed-off shotgun. Starghill has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple convictions for drug trafficking and a recent conviction for felony assault, the statement said.
Under federal law, Starghill must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., special agent in charge of the FBI Louisville Field Division; and KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer jointly announced the conviction.
The investigation was conducted by FBI and KSP. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
The statement said the case against Starghill is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.