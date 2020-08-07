Dr. Nancy Clark is a vascular surgeon who was raised in Pikeville, received her bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University and received her medical degree form the University of Kentucky. Dr. Clark specialized in limb salvage, wound care, aortic disease, carotid artery disease, dialysis access and varicose veins.
She interned at some of the best medical institutions in the country and returned to Pikeville in 2017 to join Pikeville Medical Center because she wanted to come home to help the people in the region.
But more importantly, according to Clark, “When I came to visit PMC, they have the best technology and the best of everything. They invest in infrastructure and provide all the necessary tools and support needed to perform specialty procedures right here at home in Pikeville. “
Because of the investments made, Dr. Clark and her team are now able to perform specialty procedures on veins and specifically to the aorta. Dr. Clark has been performing Abdominal Aortic Aneurism treatments for several years and PMC is now becoming the facility in which other major institutions are referring their patients.
According to Clark, she has performed this procedure referred to as AAA, on many patients who were told by larger medical facilities that they were unable to perform because the procedure was too complex or the patient was too old to treat. Clark says that PMC is getting all the referrals now and she and her team is performing this procedure at home and saving many lives.
Aortic aneurisms can affect a small segment of the population, less than three percent and up to eight percent after the age of 50. Patients are often asymptomatic and are detected by other symptoms like back pain, clots in legs or when tissues deteriorate. Some causes of aneurism include age, smoking and family history.
Clark suggests that people over 50 with a family history of aneurism should consider screening through an ultrasound. If the ultrasound detects issues, a CT scan will be requested to determine the extent damage to an artery.
Clark says that after diagnosis if an artery wall is larger than 5 cm she highly recommends that the patient get treatment. Walls that are smaller are monitored for potential growth and addressed accordingly.
Clark says that aneurism that ruptures in the field, or outside the hospital, produce a 90 percent death rate, which is why Clark stresses the importance of seeing and keeping regular appointments with your physician.
The AAA procedure will repair an artery wall that has increased in size or dilated causing damage to the artery. A tool is used to go thorough the penitents vein and release an endograft that will repair the inner wall of the artery. The expanded part will eventually die off. And the artery will return to its normal function offering the patient a more stable artery wall.
The entire procedure can take about two hours and it’s minimally invasive. Clark sad that the advantage of this procedure performed at PMC allows patients to stay local, which helps in the recovery process. The patients loved ones are able to see the patient and usually after a day they can return to normal life at home.
Dr. Clark stressed the importance of communication with your physician and she encourages people to set and keep their normal appointments with their doctors. “PMC has taken extra precautionary measures to provide a safe environment for their patients and ensure that every patient is protected, “ said Clark. She claims that PMC’s commitment to patient safety and satisfaction has helped make PMC’s vascular center at the top of the list in Kentucky for patient safety.
