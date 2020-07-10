The Pike County Fiscal Court, during the July 7 meeting, authorized the expenditure of $23,100 for a forensic type exploration to find cause of subsidence that damaged the Pikeville Senior Citizens center.
Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman presented a report to the court regarding the damage to the center that caused it to be closed.
“The report from Environmental Design Consultants and Consulting Services Incorporated (CSI) of Kentucky indicated subsidence of the floor and walls have pulled away from the ceiling truss,” Hickman said.
Hickman reported that the center sits on a site previously occupied by an ice plant, though they are still researching that, along the river bank which became part of the cut-thru fill.
“Concerns at the time from witnesses was that the area was a small waste dump area for garbage, trees and brush,” Hickman said.
According to the engineering report, a forensic type geo-technical exploration needs to be performed, including shallow and deep boring along the exterior of the building.
Hickman said the project would be under the direct management of CSI.
“Drill work to begin in 5 to 10 business days after the signing of a contract,” said Hickman. “It would take 3 or 4 days for the drilling and a final report would be turned in about 2 weeks after that so total time period of about 30 days,” Hickman told the court.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II said it could be more expensive to fix the building but, “we really won’t know unless we spend this money.”
Work on project is expected to begin later this month.
