On Thursday, Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones presented his proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to the court, which he said contained a lot of “positives for the county.”
During its special meeting on April 30, the Pike County Fiscal Court received Jones’ proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. According to Jones, the budget expects nearly $2 million less in revenue than the current budget under which the court is operating and, unlike the federal government, Jones said, the court has to pass a budget that has to balance at the end of the year, while also being approved by the Kentucky Department of Local Government before it can take effect.
“This is a proposed budget, it is not the final budget,” Jones said. “But, it is my roadmap for Pike County for the next year and I think it’s a very positive budget, even with less revenue.”
According to Jones, there is approximately $5,028,000 in economic development funding to help develop the county’s first industrial site, which he said would help the county try and bring in new business opportunities.
“During my time in the legislature and as county judge, there’s nothing more important than putting people to work,” Jones said. “If we have people working, we’ll have the tax revenue to build parks and playgrounds. We’ll have the tax revenue for our volunteer fire departments and to continue to invest in our water and sewer. We’ll have the tax revenue to invest in our roads and infrastructure. Without that tax revenue coming from people working, it makes this job very difficult.”
Jones said the budget appropriates $1 million in less in coal and severance than the preceding budget, while also taking into account the increased cost of employee benefits such as health insurance, worker’s compensation and liability insurance. Jones said the budget does not have to increase the court’s pension contribution, as it was previously deferred in the state’s annual budget.
Jones said that although the court has seen a reduction in its road department, the budget does not include any cuts for asphalt or materials.
“We kept the same base budget so that our existing road departments can continue to make sure that they have the material that they need for important repairs and routine maintenance,” Jones said. “Another positive about this budget is it provides $250,000 in economic development dollars to help get our trail system up and running.”
Jones said that social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the court’s progress on the trial but he believes that Pike County could be the biggest trail in Central Appalachia. He added that the court wants to use the trail system as a “springboard” to showcase Eastern Kentucky, while also creating jobs and helping the county’s existing businesses.
According to Jones, the budget also includes a record amount of approximately $475,000 for the county’s volunteer fire departments, which he said will help the departments continue to serve the people of this county. He added that the budget includes continued insurance for all the county’s volunteer rescue squad vehicles.
Jone said the budget includes continued subsidy for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $300,000 and a reduced subsidy for the Pike County Detention Center. Jones said because of the work done by Jailer Brian Morris and his staff, the court has budgeted the lowest amount the jail has received in many years.
“The budget has a lot of nice things in it,” Jones said. “ But, it also is a very responsible budget. This budget does not raise taxes in any way, shape, form or fashion. This court has taken the position that, although we might have to make cuts in terms of payroll, expenditures and personnel, we are not raising your taxes.”
Jones said the budget carries out the philosophy of the court that a lot of people are struggling financially, not just because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, but also the shape the economy was in when the court came in. Jones also said that he was asked about the possibility of putting an insurance premium tax, something he said “the court will not do,” despite other nearby counties doing so.
