Although Kentucky schools are closed for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns, local school districts are planning to honor their graduates in unique ways.
One of the ways that the Pikeville Independent Schools District honored its 2020 Pikeville High School senior class is by displaying banners across downtown Pikeville, each featuring the name of a graduating senior and a photo of them.
The idea for the banners came from Mary Ann McNamee, of Pikeville, who approached Pikeville City Mayor Jimmy Carter with the idea after she read about another school that had made banners for their graduates. McNamee’s children graduated from Pikeville High School, and she has been deeply connected with the school for many years.
“We’ve just always been connected with the school and the school system,” McNamee said.
She said she wanted the banners to be displayed as a way to honor the graduating seniors and give them happy memories for their last year of high school, since their senior activities have largely been cancelled.
“When you about your high school experience, most of the time you think about senior prom and graduation,” McNamee said. “You think about how fun prom is when you gather with all your friends, and all of your family comes together for graduation and you take pictures. It’s just one of those moments that keeps coming back to you. I got to thinking, they’re not gonna have that. They’re gonna have a virus, no graduation, no prom. If they could have that (the banners), then it could be happy memory for them.”
The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education received word about the idea. They ordered the banners, McNamee said, and the Pikeville Fire Department helped put up the banners during the evening last Friday, May 1. The project was all done in secret in order to surprise the high school seniors.
“Everyone was tickled to death when they saw it,” McNamee said. “I still get chills when I drive through and see them all hanging up there. It’s wonderful.”
PHS Principal Jason Booher said the banners are a perfect way to recognize this year’s seniors, who he said have not gotten to experience the end-of-year celebrations of a normal senior year. He said he was appreciative of the Pikeville Independent Schools District Board of Education for working to create the banners.
“This year’s seniors have not gotten to experience the normal end-of-the-year celebrations that have taken place here at Pikeville High School for each of the prior graduating classes,” Booher said. “We are all trying to work together to make this year’s senior class memorable for them. The city did a great job in honoring our seniors by hanging these banners around town. This is one of the many special ways we are trying to make this a great ending for our seniors.”
Pikeville Independent Schools District has planned other activities to honor their high school seniors. Booher and PHS Assistant Principal Shawne Wells hand-delivered yard signs to all of the school’s 80 seniors. On May 15, the district’s last day of the school, Pikeville Independent’s Food Service Director Kristy Orem has planned to provide drive-through breakfast and lunch meals for the high school seniors.
Booher said that the district plans to hold an in-person high school graduation ceremony on July 26 at Pikeville High School, as long as the state health officials and the local health department allow the ceremony to take place.
