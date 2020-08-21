Starting Aug. 25, the University of Pikeville will host a series of convocations every week this fall in order to promote diversity, and the public is invited to join.
UPike’s Convocation Fall 2020, titled “The Gift of Diversity,” will feature a variety of guest speakers who will speak about topics related to various national holidays this fall, including Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 25, International Day of Peace on Sept. 22 and Tolerance Day, which is recognized on Nov. 17. Many of the weekly convocations will also focus on discussing topics related to diversity and social issues, like mental health and disability awareness, among others.
Most of the sessions will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, except for the Opening Convocation on Sept. 3. The convocations will be watched through Zoom, an online videoconferencing platform, and all members of the public can join in, along with UPike students, faculty and staff.
UPike Chaplain Rob Musick said that UPike has held convocations for many years in the chapel, and they have become more inclusive of the students and staff over time.
“We use it now for leadership development and diversity development, and this year, of course, we’re focusing on diversity,” Musick said.
Musick said that the series was created in order to promote an open dialogue with people about various social issues and topics, and he encourages people from the community and university to discuss the convocations among their peers.
“I think the reason why we have these events is because honestly, we have an open space in our schedule, and we’re looking for a way to have common dialogue among students, faculty and staff, but I think any person from the community can come to a convocation,” Musick said. “Our campus is more diverse than, of course, our region, so we feel a lot of social responsibility to continue to have those dialogues, particularly in regions that may be more monocultural or monolithic as a society.”
To find out more about the “Gift of Diversity” series, email Musick at, RobertMusick@upike.edu, or contact the UPike Office of Public Affairs at, (606)218-5273.
The schedule and description of the UPike Convocation Fall 2020 is as follows:
• Aug. 25 - Women’s Equality Day - “Embracing uncomfortable,” with clinical psychologist Dr. Deb Gorton. “Embracing Uncomfortable teaches you how to recognize what you need to do to find purpose and joy, develop the courage to radically accept your situation as it is and have the courage to do what it takes to move forward.”
• Sept. 3 - Opening Convocation, with Dr. OJ Oleka, AIKCU President. Dr. Oleka received a Ph.D. in Leadership in Higher Education from Bellarmine University, where he also received an MBA, and he previously served as Deputy Treasurer and Chief of Staff to former Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball.
• Sept. 8 - Hispanic Heritage Day - “God’s passion for the world,” with Pastor Dr. Jose Luis Casal. Casal currently serves the Paris Presbyterian Church, and he previously served as director of Presbyterian World Mission. Over his ministry career, he has been general missioner of Tres Rios Presbytery in Midland, Texas. Born in pre-revolutionary Cuba, where he was ordained, Casal served as a pastor and in many other capacities in the Cuban church. He has also worked in different Presbyterian churches and related organizations across various states, like Florida and Illinois, and countries in Latin America, like Ecuador.
• Sept. 15 - Constitution Day - “Importance of religious liberty around the world,” with Baptist-ordained chaplain Charles Watson Jr. Watson currently serves as education and outreach specialist for the Washington-based Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty.
• Sept. 22 - International Day of Peace - Kambale Musavuli, who is part of Friends of the Congo. Musavuli is an entrepreneur, technologist and human rights advocate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he is currently the student coordinator and a national spokesperson with the Friends of the Congo. He has written for The Washington Post, Foreign Policy in Focus, The Huffington Post and many other academic and news publications.
• Sept. 29 - Sukkot holiday - “What people should know about Sukkot,” with Rabbi Shalom Litvin. Litvin is a Jewish leader and a Holocaust educator at Yad Vashem: World Holocaust Center in Jerusalem.
• Oct. 6 - Mental Health Awareness - “Importance of Mental Health Awareness,” with the Thrive Center.
• Oct. 13 - Indigenous People’s Day - “Importance of Indigenous People’s Day,” with Dr. Mark Freeland. Freeland is an assistant professor of American Indian Studies and the American Indian Studies Program Coordinator at South Dakota State University.
• Oct. 20 - LGBTQ Coming Out Day - Sam Gleaves. Gleaves is a guitar professor at Berea College and an Appalachian singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. He has toured throughout the U.S. and in the countries of Ireland, England, Canada, Italy and Japan.
• Oct. 27 - “Better for Being With You: A Philosophy of Care,” with Dr. Tauna Gulley and Sister Bernie Kenny. Dr. Tauna Gulley is Professor of Nursing and RN-BSN Coordinator at UPIKE and Sister Bernadette “Bernie” Kenny, a religious in the Medical Missionaries of Mary.
• Nov. 3 - Election Day - “Importance of Civic Engagement and Service,” with former Speaker Greg Stumbo. Stumbo previously served as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives and served as Kentucky Attorney General from 2004 to 2008.
• Nov. 10 - “Spiritual Emphasis Lecture,” with Dr. Carol Grizzard-Browning.
• Nov. 17 - Tolerance Day - “What iOS Fat Studies and Why Does It Matter?” With Dr. Genesia Kilgore-Bowling.
• Nov. 24 - Violence Against Women Day - “It could never happen to me,” with Hannah Vinson. Hannah Vinson is an UPIKE alum and she will share her personal story of surviving domestic violence and how to support others caught in the cycle of abuse.
• Dec. 1 - Disabilities conversation - Matt Wallace, who is with Shakespeare Behind Bars. Wallace has been director and facilitator of the Shakespeare Behind Bars program at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex since 2008, and he served as program director and facilitator of the Shakespeare Behind Bars Multidisciplinary Juvenile Arts program at the Audubon Youth Development Center for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.