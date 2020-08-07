The United States Postal Service announced that the Pikeville Main Street Post Office will temporarily close starting Aug. 15.
The post office, located at 104 Main Street, will temporarily shut down starting at noon on Aug. 15, and the reopening date has not yet been announced.
“Extensive repairs are necessary due to damage caused by a water leak,” according to a statement from USPS. “The repairs could take several weeks.”
Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other retail services at the Pikeville Main Post Office, located at 281 Thompson Road. That post office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The United States Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
