Plans for a new healthcare clinic are underway for the Phelps community.
During the Sept. 2 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II addressed the issue of having a clinic in the area.
“The Phelps community saw the Phelps Senior Citizens Center changed to a nutrition center because of declining participation,” Jones said. “Earlier this year, the senior citizens board made the decision to close the Phelps intergenerational center as a nutrition center due to declining participation.”
Jones said that’s when he started looking at ways to address the needs in the community, while at the same time, trying to find a use for the intergenerational center building.
“A few weeks ago, I contacted Mr. Ancil Lewis, who is the CEO of Big Sandy Health Care, and showed him the site,” Jones said. “A few days later, got a call from Mr. Lewis asking if we could go back and look at that building again.
“After looking at the building, he called me back and he said we would really like to put a health clinic in at Phelps,” Jones explained.
Big Sandy Health Care is a Federal Qualified Health Care Center (FQHC) and is funded in part by the federal government and provides sliding scale payments for those who are not insured.
“Big Sandy Health Care runs the Shelby Valley clinic, HOPE in Salyersville, Physicians for Women in Auxier and the most well known clinic is the Mud Creek Clinic founded by Eula Hall,” Jones said. “The also have a clinic in Inez.”
According to the initial plans, Big Sandy Health Care is planning to provide a health care clinic with access to a physician, either a MD or DO.
The clinic will eventually provide dental care, optometry services through a partnership with UPike and possible podiatrist services along with an onsite pharmacy.
The plans also include, in addition to the direct primary health care service, for the facility to offer outreach services such as application assistance for individuals that may need to enroll for Medicaid coverage and also provide Black Lung services which is treatment for former, active or disable coal miners in terms of diagnosis and assisting them to connect with social assistance they need.
With the new clinic, will come new jobs to Pike County.
“We believe that this clinic has the potential to employ up to 20 people once the full potential is realized,” Jones said. “We believe that this will be a significant addition to the Phelps community. We believe it will address a major need which is the lack of health care.”
The court voted unanimously to authorize the Pike County attorney’s office to draw up a proposed lease for the Phelps intergenerational center building to be used as a medical clinic by Big Sandy Health Care.
The building will need some renovation work and the clinic is tentatively scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.
