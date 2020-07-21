The Pike County School District Board of Education ranked Superintendent Reed Adkins as “exemplary” during its meeting on July 16.
The board decided on the ranking for Adkins while completing the annual superintendent evaluation during an executive session near the start of the meeting.
Each of the board members completed their own evaluation of Adkins, and they voted on a combined evaluation of Adkins based on their separate evaluations. Once out of executive session, the board announced that Adkins received “exemplary,” which declares that the superintendent has exceeded the standards of his position.
Board Chairman Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship touted the progress that Adkins has helped to bring to the district during his time as superintendent and discussed the board’s reasoning for the high ranking.
“Superintendent Adkins has increased transparency and communication in our school system, implemented training for a variety of instructional practices (and) celebrated the success of students and staff, all while continuing to run a financially solvent school system,” Blankenship said. “During his leadership, our school system has made great strides in academic progress resulting from the revamping of systems of learning and improving our professional communities.”
At the end of each year, the superintendent is evaluated by the board based on a superintendent leadership plan. The plan is meant to determine if and how a superintendent has been effective during the past academic year. Adkins could have received one of four different rankings from the board, with “exemplary” being the highest rank from the evaluation, followed by “accomplished,” “developing” and “growth required.”
Blankenship said he and the board believe that Adkins is “up to the challenge” of what the district will face in the upcoming school year, which will include returning students to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are facing a global health crisis like none other. It is the goal of the Pike County Board and Superintendent Adkins to develop a re-entry plan that will safely and effectively return our students and staff to school this fall,” Blankenship said. “Superintendent Adkins, as well as the board, is facing a great challenge this school year as students, parents and staff are anxious about their health, their education and their finances. The Pike County Board is here to support Superintendent Adkins and acknowledge that he is up to the challenge and will grow as a leader as he sees us through this crisis.”
Dist. 5 board member Shane Hurley expressed his appreciation for Adkins during his comments after the evaluation ranking was announced.
“I’d like to thank Superintendent Adkins for all his hard work,” Hurley said. “I know this has been a very trying year to say the least. I’m just proud to be working with him, and I have great trust in him. What he’s doing is best for the kids, and I appreciate it.”
Dist. 3 board member Dwayne Abshire said he has the utmost respect for everyone he works with on the board, including Adkins.
“I’ve said this every year, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart: Every person on this board I have the utmost respect for. I believe every person has the best interest for the school system. When you work with people like that, it becomes a whole lot easier. I appreciate our superintendent, and as we do go forward, Mr. Adkins, Mr. Bowling and this whole board have got a lot of tough decisions to make during this pandemic, but I do believe that the leaders that we’ve got, I’m rest assured that they’ll lose sleep at night to make sure that what they do is the right decision for our school system.”
Dist. 4 board member Nee Jackson said he appreciated Adkins for the hard work he has done for the school system. He said that a lot of time and effort goes into keeping the Pike County Schools District going, due to the geographical size of the district.
“We are so spread out, and it’s a daunting task just to go from one side of the county to the other, to be able to keep everything operating in the fashion in which he does,” Jackson said, referring to Adkins. “He’s surrounded himself with really good people, and it’s a total team effort. It’s great to be part of a team that everybody takes their part and does their part.”
After the board delivered their comments, Adkins spoke for a few minutes about the team effort that is involved with running the district, and he said he was grateful to work with all of the people involved in keeping the district running.
“I appreciate all the kind words and I appreciate you recognizing me individually ... When you look at the team we have assembled, when you look at our team from top to bottom, it’s pretty amazing what these people do,” Adkins said. “It’s really amazing, and there’s no way that one person can take credit for that. It’s an entire district so it really is a testament to our district the way it’s been ran, how smoothly it’s been ran. It’s certainly not ‘me,’ it’s ‘we.’ I appreciate your evaluation, but I certainly want to recognize our entire school system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.