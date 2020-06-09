A Williamson, W.Va., man pleaded guilty in federal court on June 5 to charges he distributed heroin and cocaine while in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Curtis Hight, 38, of Retton Circle, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pikeville to charges of distribution of a mixture or substance containing an amount of heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
According to a statement issued by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert Duncan, Hight admitted that on October 16, 2019, in Pike County, he sold heroin and crack cocaine to a confidential witness from his residence. According to his plea agreement, during the controlled purchase, a handgun was within arm’s reach of Hight when he made the sale. Officers seized 13 firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, one gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, $15,775 in cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from his residence.
The agreement said that Hight admitted to officers he had been selling crack since the summer of 2018 and heroin since July of 2019 and that the total amount of drugs he sold during the course of trafficking was at least 1,000 kilograms but less than 3,000 kilograms of converted drug weight.
Hight faces up to 20 years in prison for the heroin trafficking charge, and not less than five years for the firearms charge, which must run consecutively, according to the statement from Duncan's office. However, the statement said, any sentence will be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
The statement said the case is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts, the statement said. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state and local law enforcement officials.
Hight remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since October on the federal charges. He will be sentenced later.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason Parman and Nick Rabold.
