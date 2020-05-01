A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County, making 13 confirmed cases in the county so far, as of presstime Thursday.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley confirmed the new case to be a 70-year-old male who is recovering at home. Riley made the public announcement on Thursday on the Pike County Health Department Facebook page.
“The epidemiologist and nurse administrator is tracing his contacts, and all individuals have been notified,” Riley said in a public announcement. “I wanted to make the public aware of this as soon as possible, and I want to remind you that now more than ever it’s important that we remember our five-C plan. It is not the time to let our guard down.”
She referred to the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.” According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.
During the April 30 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Riley addressed the court and thanked Judge-Executive Ray Jones and other officials for their quick and strong response to the COVID-19 crisis. While Eastern Kentucky is lagging about three weeks behind where other areas are in terms of the progress of the virus, she said that numbers are still below initial projections.
Because of that action, she said, the public reacted properly to the threat.
“People listened and they still are listening,” she said. “People are complying.”
Because Eastern Kentucky is lagging behind, she said, people must keep up with social distancing and other measures.
“At the state level, we’re all doing a great job,” she said. “But I am here to strongly advise us that now is not the time to let our guard down.”
For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.
Kentuckians can also call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.
