After months of fiscal cuts and layoffs, the Pike County fiscal court voted to spend money at its Aug. 4 meeting, including approving road work and a 2 percent raise for county employees.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II said the decisions made were hard.
“This court had to make some very hard decisions. We’ve made a substantial number of spending cuts since this court came in,” Jones said. “The county was plagued with some significant financial problems, bad audits, loss of the county’s credit rating, bounced checks, inaccurate cash balances, a lot of fiscal issues that we had to clean up, and we’ve done it by making some very difficult decisions.”
Jones announced, “Fortunately now, even with the cuts we’ve had to make this year, the county is financially stable, and now it's time to spend some of the money we’ve been able to put back on people of this county.”
One area where money will be spent is on infrastructure.
The court voted unanimously to authorize the filing of a Kentucky Local Government Economic Development Fund, House Bill 352, grant application in the sum of $1.35 million to do road repairs, resurfacing, bridge repairs and bridge replacement this fiscal year.
“This project is something we would combine with our flex money, with the money already allocated in our current fiscal year budget and will allow us to do about $2.1 million in paving between now and the end of the fiscal year,” Jones said.
Jones said he wanted the grant application done immediately.
“It will be about 45 miles, if done internally, of paving this year,” Jones said, “If by Friday the members of the court can get a proposal for 15 miles of each of the commission districts for proposed resurfacing or bridge replacement, we have approximately $76,000 per district in the budget for each road lot plus $393,000 flex funds. It will be about $2.2 million or $733,000 per each commission district for whatever road or bridge work you need to do,” Jones said.
The court also unanimously approved a 2 percent pay raise for county employees.
“We need to make an investment in our county workers,” Jones said. “Morale is low, we’ve got a lot of employees looking for jobs elsewhere because pay is not comparable to the private sector.
“Over the years, the county employee benefits and pension benefits have been scaled back, it makes it even harder for county government to recruit top tiered employees,” Jones said. “We’ve got employees that could have gone home, could have asked to be laid off, that could have quit because of fear over COVID. We’ve got employees that we called back after they had been laid off and they went back at lower pay rather than stay at home and take the enhanced unemployment benefits.”
Jones said the raise was an investment in good workers.
“We’ve got a lot of people who really care about the county, care about their jobs and I think it's time, while we have the money, and the county is financially stable, that we make an investment in our workers,” he said.
The 2 percent pay raise for all county employees, across the board, will be effective Sept. 1.
