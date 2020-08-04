Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble recently completed his first month as superintendent, and, looking back on that first month, he said he feels optimistic about this upcoming school year.
Trimble accepted his new position as superintendent in the month of March, during which all Kentucky public school districts were taking part in the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) program. Although the COVID-19 pandemic was happening at that time, he said that like many other people, he initially did not anticipate the pandemic to continue into the 2020-2021 school year.
“When I took this job, I knew we were in the middle of this,” Trimble said. “Nobody knew what was going to happen. Most days, we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow with it. There are some challenges there, and it’s been a challenging first month.”
Trimble officially took over the position of superintendent on July 1, and he recently completed his first month. Aside from adjusting to his new school district, Trimble said that he and district officials have worked on a reopening plan for their students in order to provide them with a safe, efficient way to return to school, along with the staff, while following local and state safety guidelines.
The district plans to start school in the fall on Aug. 26, making the last day of the school year planned for May 28, 2021, according to the district’s revised calendar. The families of students in Pikeville Independent Schools will have two options for how they wish to return to classes: in-person instruction or online instruction.
The first option will be traditional in-person classes, where students will be separated into two groups, Group A and Group B. Students will be placed into their respective groups based on their last names, and students in each household will be placed into the same group.
From Aug. 26 to Sept. 14, Group A and Group B will alternate the days in which they attend school in-person at either Pikeville Elementary School or Pikeville High School, and the alternating days, Trimble said, are to help students maintain social distancing, which is currently a requirement for districts upon reopening. When Group A students are attending in-person classes, the students in Group B will still be required to complete online coursework when they are at home on those days. The same will apply when Group B students attend in-person classes and Group A students are working from home.
Between those dates, Group A will attend in-person class on Aug. 26, Aug. 31, Sept. 2, Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. Group B will attend in-person classes on Aug. 27, Sept. 1, Sept. 3, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. All students are planned to engage in remote learning on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.
Starting on Sept. 14, all students who choose the in-person option will attend in-person classes at their respective schools for five days a week, regardless of the groups they were in for the previous weeks.
The second option that Pikeville Independent students will have is to receive instruction through online instruction only. According to the district, students will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities if they choose the online option, and meals will still be available for the students through the district’s food service program. The district can provide technology equipment to any student who is in need in order to complete their online coursework.
As the district continues to shape the reopening plan, Trimble said there are discussions around what the plan for online learning will look like. He said it has been one of the challenges the district has faced, seeing as how it is a new method of education that many educators are not accustomed to yet.
“One of the things that is a little bit of a struggle right now is understanding our virtual plan because that’s not education as we know it and so it makes people very uncomfortable,” Trimble said. “The issue that our families are having is they want to have an understanding between, ‘Do I really feel comfortable sending my kids to school?’ And we know that’s a question that they have, and they deserve to have an answer for that. With that, the other side is that they need to understand the virtual plan.”
Trimble said he hopes to continue providing more information on the specifics of that plan in the coming weeks, including the online platform that they intend to use for instruction during virtual learning days.
“No matter what we’re doing, it’s not an online -all-the-time program,” Trimble said. “We are going to attach some of our best-of-the-best to go out and have conversations with kids, to look at their assessments, to look at their progress, and so we’ll have a human element online from our folks.”
Another area where, Trimble said, he saw some difficulties was in elementary student drop-off at Pikeville Elementary School. However, he said that the officials at the school were able to help him in creating a plan for that.
Trimble acknowledged that providing education may not be the same as it was in previous years, due to the pandemic and how the district must adjust to the reopening. He said that he has encouraged the district’s teachers to think outside of the box when it comes to providing instruction.
“The one positive thing about education right now is that you get to take all the things you’ve ever wanted to do and figure out a way to do them during this time,” Trimble said. “We’ll be able to teach kids in a different manner than we have. It’s not the way we want; we want them in front of us where we can work in small groups and where we can really work closely with them. We know there are some limitations to that, but we have great people who understand education.”
Trimble said he believes there is not a perfect option when it comes to reopening schools and returning students to the classrooms. The district, he said, has hired several new staff members and teachers in order to help provide instruction to students while keeping them at an appropriate distance apart in the classroom.
“Someone told me the other day, ‘You have all kinds of options, just none of them are great,’ and that’s true,” Trimble said. “The great option is that kids come in every day, they’re comfortable coming in, they come in the way they’ve always done like you and I did in school, they get with their teachers, they re-group, they’re able to move around and have some flexibility and some freedom in the classroom and they learn. We can’t do that right now. None of our options are perfect so we do the very best we can.”
Trimble emphasized how he believes the staff of the Pikeville Independent Schools District will continue to provide quality care and attention to their students, regardless of the plan the district creates.
“What I told our staff when we met together the other day, I told them, ‘The one easy thing about this decision was we have great people,’” Trimble said. “No matter what our plan is, great people are going to do great things and they’re going to do right by kids. That part has been really easy because we’re in a district of people who are going to take what they know, and they’re going to get really excited about it.”
Trimble said he will continue to meet with the district’s staff in order to answer their questions, but he feels confident that they will provide the quality care that he knows they have provided in the past.
“What’s great about the folks here is that the overwhelming majority have not found problems,” Trimble said. “They’ve just found solutions. And then when they couldn’t find a solution but still had some ideas, then we were able to work together on solutions. I think that’s how great people do great things.”
Regarding the future, one of Trimble’s focuses will be maintaining open communication with the district’s families, staff and officials, as well as the surrounding Pikeville community. He said he wants to provide as much information to the public about reopening as he can. Trimble said he created the “Pikeville Independent Schools” Facebook page as a way to publish information about the ongoing decisions being made for the reopening plan and as a way to promote students in the district once the school year begins again.
“Communication’s huge for us,” Trimble said. “Eventually, we’re going to get kids in buildings and they’re gonna do great things. One of the things we want to do is showcase our kids and let our families know that things may look different, but things are still awesome. We want to make sure that everybody who is a stakeholder in this district gets to see great things happening because we’re going to continue to do great things.”
Trimble said that he has planned for the reopening plan to have some flexibility, due to the evolving situation around COVID-19. However, if the situation of the pandemic evolves to the point of delaying the start of the upcoming school year, Trimble asked for people to remain patient with him and the district as they worked to adapt to the changing guidelines on safety and education from the state.
“We want to leave this year with the community saying this, ‘No matter what happens to them, they do right by my kid, and they work really hard and passionately care about them,’”Trimble said. “If people leave this school year and know that we worked hard to educate their kids, they’re gonna see that and we’re gonna do that. I have no doubt about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.