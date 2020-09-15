A Pike grand jury last week increased the charges and potential penalties against a Pikeville duo charged last month with endangering children.
On Sept. 9, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Stephanie Michelle Lynch, 31, of Jackson Branch, Pikeville, and Harley D. Tubbs, 20, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges including first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the case which stemmed from an Aug. 26 investigation by the Pikeville Police Department.
The wanton endangerment charges, class D felonies which carry a prison sentence of between 1 and 5 years if convicted, represent an enhancement to the original misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a minor on which Lynch and Tubbs were arrested in August. The endangering the welfare of a minor charge is a class A misdemeanor which only carries a maximum one year jail sentence.
In the August incident, court documents said, police responded to an apartment at Northgate Drive and reportedly found Lynch’s minor children in Tubbs’ care, with narcotics, as well as used hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia, located near the children.
Officers conducting a subsequent search also found various controlled substances, including methamphetamine.
Lynch, court documents show, was arrested over the weekend on various charges not connected to the indictment, while Tubbs has remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center since his original arrest on Aug. 26.
Other indictments handed down included:
• Shawna Rose, 46, of Old Wagner Station Road, and Mark Wilson, 53, of Louisville, on three charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a charge of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was also indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Crystal Bolden, 40, of East Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Samantha Baker, 38, of South Caney Highway, Pikeville, and Nathan Newsome, 37, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft. Both were also indicted on charges of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Teddy Ray Anderson, 61, of Lane Branch Road, Kimper, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Evan Howell, 37, of Mink Branch, Craynor, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Franklin Compton, 48, of Red Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, DUI and improper display of a registration plate.
• Kyla Kepka, 24, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
• Adam R. Stanley, 25, of Paul David Street, Pikeville, on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
• Chasity G. Smith, 29, of Gordan Maynard Road, Inez, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Harry M. Sowards, 72, of West Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal.
• Scotty Sowards, of Wolf Pen Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and a traffic charge.
• Tammy Mullins, 49, of Jonancy, on charges of identity theft, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Matthew Sammons, 29, of North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, Colo., on charges of first-degree burglary, theft (seven counts - felony), theft (misdemeanor) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Daniel Bowling, 39, of Ky. 611, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Andrea May, 31, of Beefhide Creek, Jenkins, on a charge of identity theft.
William Logan Rose, 25, of Brushy Fork, Jenkins, on a charge of theft.
• Tierra Fonner, 26, of Davidson Hill, Belfry, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Lisa Leedy, 38, of Layne Branch, Kimper, on a charge of theft.
• Randy Blackburn, 62, of Lake Branch, Kimper, on a charge of theft.
• Valerie Hall, 34, of Right Fork of Brushy Road, Varney, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Kevin Fleming, 40, of Motley Fork Road, Feds Creek, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and traffic charges.
• Kevin Dane Adams, 46, of Abner Fork Road, Belcher, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and fourth-degree assault.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
