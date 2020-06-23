During the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting held June 16, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced that changes will be made in the solid waste collection schedule during the week surrounding Independence Day, July 4, due to the holiday.
According to Jones, in order to give solid waste workers the holiday, no solid waste collection will occur on Friday, July 3. Those whose trash is typically collected on Fridays will be instead collected on Monday, July 6.
Because of that change, Jones said, the rest of the week’s collection will also change.
Those whose trash is typically collected on Mondays will instead be collected on Tuesday, July 7. Those whose trash is typically collected on Tuesdays will be collected on Wednesday, July 8. Those whose trash is typically collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Thursday, July 9. Those whose trash is typically collected on Thursdays will be served on Friday, July 10. Those whose trash is typically collected on Fridays will be collected on Saturday, July 11.
The collection schedule, Jones said, will return to normal the following week.
