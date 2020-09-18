The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in reference to a shooting in Pike County, according to a statement from KSP.
KSP troopers and a detective responded to a residence on Road Creek and discovered a man had been shot. The initial investigation indicates Charles Branham was unlawfully inside of the residence of Billy Hamilton. An altercation ensued, during which a firearm was discharged, resulting in Charles Branham suffering a gunshot wound.
Branham, 32, Pikeville, was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Pikeville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Branham is currently listed in stable condition, the statement said.
Det. Tony Tackett is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
This investigation will be presented to a Pike County Grand Jury, the statement said. No charges have been filed at this time.
