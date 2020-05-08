The Pike County Schools District is planning various activities in the coming days to celebrate graduates. Those events include:
• Feds Creek Elementary staff will deliver yard signs and a gift bag to each 8th grade student. The students will be able to pose beside the sign, with the staff member taking a picture and posting it onto the school social media. When regular school returns, the school plans to hold an in-person graduation for its graduating 8th grade students.
• Valley Elementary will hold a graduation ceremony from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 12-14. Students will be scheduled to complete their speeches, prayers and any other recognition in the gymnasium. Each student can have their immediate family with them. The school will not exceed 10 people, including staff. Each student and no more than six members of their immediate family will have a scheduled time to be in the gymnasium. The school will provide the students with a diploma, yard sign with their picture on it and a class t-shirt. Any area used will be disinfected after each student.
• Elkhorn City Junior High will hold a drive-through graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 11 where each 8th grade student in a decorated car will park in assigned parking spots. When the students’ names are called, each student’s car will pull up to the bottom of the stairs outside of the school to receive their diploma through the car window. Family members and students should not exit their vehicles during the event. When all students have received their diplomas, the city police will lead a cavalcade through town where citizens may see the graduates while observing social distancing.
• Elkhorn City Junior High will hold a Class of 2020 Graduation Parade that starts at 7 p.m. on May 8. The community is invited to wave, honk and cheer. All graduates must stay in their vehicles.
• Belfry Middle School will hold a drive-through graduation ceremony from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 15. The students will be given a number prior to the ceremony, and the student and their family will enter campus off 119-North, through the bus loop and continue to the school exit on the bus loop side. The student will exit the vehicle and continue to the stage area. Each student’s name will be called to receive their certificate/diploma and awards, with school officials wearing gloves while they hand out the honors. Families will remain in their vehicles at all times, and each family will be given time to take a picture of their graduate. The school will post a virtual graduation on the school’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on the same night. School staff will follow all guidelines set forth by the state in accordance to social distancing and safety guidelines due to COVI-19.
• Pike County Central High School will use an alternative graduation ceremony. Students will be contacted individually and scheduled to come in for an in-person diploma presentation. No more than six guests will be allowed per students and the graduate and all guests, as well as school personnel, must wear protective masks. All CDC recommendations will be followed. The ceremonies will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 and May 15, as well as 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16. Family photos will be taken in an assigned area.
• Shelby Valley High School will hold a Class of 2020 Graduate Parade that starts at 3 p.m. on May 10. The parade route will go from the school, turning right onto Exit 23. They will exit at the “Quality Foods” exit. They will travel Route 122 to Dorton School, turn and go back to Penny Road. They will get back onto Exit 23 and end at the school. All parade spectators must follow all social distancing guidelines. Students only need two check in at 2 p.m. at the football parking lot. Please use the baseball field entrance and follow instructions.
• Belfry High School will hold its 2020 Graduation Ceremony on May 16. Graduates will be permitted two vehicles to transport themselves and no more than six family members to enter the campus. Every person must have a face mask in order to enter the building. Gowns, sashes and caps will be readily available upon entering the auditorium. The families will need to follow protocols in order to view the ceremony inside the auditorium. Every graduate’s name will be announced and they will be directed where to stand and walk. All students will be encouraged to take a graduation photo by the end of the ceremony after their names are individually called. All CDC and Health Department recommendations must be followed in order for the ceremony to take place. Failure to do so will result in removal from the premises. The ceremony will also be videoed and published on social media at a later date.
• Belfry High School will also hold a Class of 2020 Graduation Parade that will take place on May 17. Students will arrive at the school and be directed where to line up in the parking lot. Only one student per car and students must remain in their cars at all times. The Belfry Fire Department/Pike County Sheriff deputies will lead the parade from BHS to the Road Fork (Sidney) exit, and then the parade will return to the school. The community is invited to sit beside the road to watch the students celebrate their graduation.
• East Ridge High School will have a drive-through/virtual ceremony on May 15 and May 16 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.