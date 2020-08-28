When the former owners of Pig in a Poke decided not to reopen their restaurant, a familiar name decided to invest.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris along with Bryan Ferrell went in together and purchased the restaurant.
“This was an investment I wanted to make to help create jobs for the county,” Morris said. “I saw an opportunity and took it.”
Morris said the cook, master smoker Bryan Ferrell, is also a co-investor in the restaurant.
“Bryan has a unique style preparing various cuts of meat,” Morris said.
“I started with a smoker in the backyard 15 years ago and enjoyed preparing meat,” Ferrell said. “There’s a big difference between barbecue and smoking.”
In addition to creating jobs in the county, Morris said this investment won’t interfere with his day job.
“I’m proud of my job and the staff I have at the jail,” Morris said. “This will not change the way I operate the jail. I have been and will continue to be a full time jailer.”
As far as a timeline goes for opening the new ‘B&B Smokehouse’, Morris said that’s still flexible.
“We’re hoping for the first part of October but given the COVID-19, that may slide to the first part of November,” Morris said. “We will be adhering to all recommendations and requirements from health officials when we do open.”
Some may question the opening of a restaurant during a pandemic but, “The opportunity was there at the time and we took it,” Morris said.
The menu is still being put together but one thing is for sure and that is a variety of meats will be on it.
“We’ll have Carolina-style pulled pork, Texas-style Brisket and Memphis-style ribs, dry rub ribs,” Ferrell said.
“This will be a place where you can get a nice cheeseburger,” Morris said. “Or a 12 ounce or 16 ounce Ribeye dinner with all the trimmings.”
