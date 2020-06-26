A Pike County man was arrested on numerous charges June 18 after he allegedly led police on a chase that began in Floyd County and ended in Pike. The arrest came less than a week before the man was indicted on felonies related to alleged thefts in Pike County.
According to an arrest citation, Tyler Daugherty, 23, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, caught the attention of Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Dixon when Daugherty drove through a red light at U.S. 23’s intersection with Ky. 979 in Harold. When Dixon caught up with the vehicle, the citation said, Daugherty accelerated, refused to stop and also drove through a red light at Betsy Layne.
Daugherty, the citation said, made a U-turn in the construction zone at Stanville and continued driving south on U.S. 23 at speeds reaching 94 mph.
The citation said KSP Sgt. J. Giles attempted to deploy stingers as Daugherty came back into Pike County, but Daugherty avoided them and continued south, driving into oncoming lanes of traffic. Daugherty, the citation said, turned onto Cowpen Road, nearly hitting a vehicle at the intersection in the process and continued driving on Cowpen Road, even after losing a rear tire.
Dixon wrote that Daugherty eventually bailed from the moving vehicle and ran over an embankment on foot. Pikeville Police, the citation said, assisted with a K9 unit, which was able to track Daugherty, who was taken into custody without further incident.
Daugherty was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree want endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), DUI and traffic charges.
Court documents show Daugherty pleaded not guilty to the charges before Floyd District Judge Eric Hall, who ordered him held on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 29.
On June 24, a Pike grand jury issued two separate indictments against Daugherty.
One indictment was related to a March 11 incident in which Daugherty allegedly stole and damaged an ATV. That indictment charges Daugherty with class D felony theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
The other charged Daugherty, as well as Devin Gearles, 26, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, with class D felony receiving stolen property linked to a stolen 2008 Chevrolet pickup. Gearles was also charged in the indictment with class C felony receiving stolen property linked to a stolen ATV, as well as theft, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury on June 24 included:
• Charles Keith Wallace, 30, of Stratton Fork, Canada, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
• Joseph Caines, 39, of Hughes Lane, Pikeville, on charges of theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Richard Weddington, 40, of Frozen Creek Road, Raccoon, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
• Matthew Ryan Gooslin, 28, of CSX, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Rebecca Brown, also known as Rebecca Bryant, 37, and Travis Reynolds, 38, of Meathouse Road, Kimper, on a charge of first-degree attempted promoting contraband. Brown was also indicted on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Ronnie Pruitt, 57, of Mountain Wood Circle, Birmingham, Alabama, on a charge of theft.
• Nathan Hall, 32, of Yellow Flats, Weeksbury, on charges of theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Martha Hall, 47, of Morgan Lane, Jackhorn, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Amber Evans, 28, of Ky. 122, Martin, on a three-count charge of third-degree assault.
• Rhonda K. Tackett, also known as Rhonda K. Johnson, 39, of Brushy Fork Road, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree robbery and theft.
• Scott Stokes, 27, of Briarwood Lane, Forest Hills, on a superseding indictment charging him with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree terroristic threatening (three counts).
• Haley Dawn Hatfield, also known as Haley D. Steele, 21, of Turkey Creek Road, South Williamson, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Savannah R. Hendrix, 23, of Chattaroy Road, Williamson, W.Va., on charges of theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Corina Hurley, 37, of Miller Hill, Feds Creek, on charges of first-degree robbery, kidnapping, a class C felony charge of theft and a class D felony charge of theft.
• Gregory Cornette, 46, of Ky. 194 West, Pikeville, on charges of theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Vanessa N. Justice, 28, of Ky. 1056, McCarr, on a charge of theft.
• Timothy Westmoreland, 43, of Ky. 632, Phelps, and Devin Gearles, 25, of Phelps, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gearles was also indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.
• Brittany Smith, 28, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Cody Johnson, 25, of Charlie Bentley Hollow, Beaver, on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
• Mark Smith, 40, of Gibson Bottom, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Editor’s Note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
