An aging fleet and the need for adequate policing in Pike County were the reasons cited by members of the Pike County Fiscal Court as they voted during their meeting June 16 to support a $300,000 grant application for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
During the meeting, Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that the sheriff’s office’s needs justified the grant application for $300,000 in single-county funds through the state’s Local Government Economic Development Fund program, which will also require the support of Pike County’s legislative delegation for the application.
Jones said that the department is operating mainly on vehicles that are several years old and are breaking down.
“The previous administration did buy some vehicles at the surplus auction — one was a 1999 model,” he said. “It’s not acceptable to me that we would do something like that.”
Sheriff Rodney Scott, Jones said, is “spending a fortune” to keep the department’s vehicles running, while at the same time managing a department that currently has a greater number of certified deputies than any department in Eastern Kentucky.
The need for the vehicles, Jones said, is great and the effects of the department not being able to adequately serve the community affects everything, including economic development.
“If you can’t provide law enforcement services to your county, it’s an impediment to economic growth, it’s an impediment to economic development,” Jones said. “And we’ve seen with rioting in cities across the country how important it is.
“It’s, to me, a vital public service and public safety issue if your sheriff’s office does not have safe vehicles,” Jones continued. “I do think it is a wise use of this money.”
And the battles the department is facing, he said, are growing.
“We’re now seeing more heroin,” Jones said. “These drugs are coming in from the Mexican cartels.”
Jones said that, with the supplemental money the court provided to the sheriff’s office, Scott was able to employ another highly-experienced narcotics officer.
“To me, we still have to continue to fight this battle against illegal drugs,” Jones said.
Dist. 2 Commissioner Jason Tackett said that, as a father of two raising children in Pike County, he believes the department deserves the support.
“He’s got to have something to operate with,” he said. “We understand that plainly.”
The measure passed unanimously.
