A Pikeville man was arrested Aug. 13 after, police said, the man fled from them, and then caused a standoff, after which he was found to have an underage female from out of state in his residence.
According to court documents, at approximately 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Officer Daniel Fields attempted to perform a traffic stop at Bypass Road on a Buick Lesabre driven by Matthew Wayne Damron, 28, of Redale Road. However, the arrest citation said, Damron refused to stop, traveling to Redale Road while Damron ignored stop signs.
The citation said that, when Damron arrived at his residence, he jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The vehicle, the citation said, continued rolling and struck a parked vehicle.
Fields, the citation said, followed Damron to his apartment, and Damron ran inside and shut the door. Fields, the citation said, observed what appeared to be the barrel of a handgun through the window, and began making numerous attempts to get Damron to come out of the residence.
After some time, the citation said, officers used CS gas to force Damron out of the apartment and he was taken into custody. Also, officers wrote, a female came out of the residence and Damron yelled that she was his hostage.
The female, the citation said, advised she was 17 years old and was from out-of-state. The juvenile, the citation said, said she had come to Kentucky with Damron, who was her boyfriend and that she had used methamphetamine and marijuana he had provided to her.
Damron, the citation said, told officers he did not have a gun but that he had a torch with a silver barrel on it that he pointed at the officer. The citation said that Damron admitted providing the girl methamphetamine and marijuana and told the officers she was his girlfriend and that he listed her as his wife on his Facebook status.
Damron was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on numerous charges, including first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, resisting arrest, unlawful transaction with a minor and traffic charges.
Damron was set to be arraigned Aug. 14 on the charges.
(0) comments
