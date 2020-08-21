During the Aug. 18 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall tendered his resignation to the court.
In a letter dated Aug. 17, and sent to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II, the Prosecutors Advisory Council and to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Hall stated he will continue in private practice as he seeks the position of Pike Circuit Court judge.
The position of Pike Circuit Court judge became vacant after the passing of Judge Steven D. Combs in April.
Hall has served as Pike County attorney for 24 years and prior to winning election as county attorney, was an assistant county attorney and had served as a district judge.
Jones thanked Hall for his years of service.
“26 years ago I came back here to begin practicing law and you helped me get my first job,” Jones said. “You helped me get hired back in 1994 as assistant county attorney while you were a district judge and we wish you well.”
Hall addressed the court saying, “I’d like to thank everyone I worked with, it’s been a great honor.”
As judge-executive, Jones has the power to appoint someone to assume the county attorney position and Jones named Assistant County Attorney Kevin Keene as Hall’s replacement.
In accepting the position, Keene said, “This is my 21st year practicing law in and around Pikeville. I had the opportunity to learn a lot from many people, especially Mr. Hall as I’ve worked for this court and with him the last two years.”
“I look forward to this opportunity and sincerely appreciate the opportunity to do so,” Keene said. “Although I may not be in the same capacity with the court that I was, I do intend to continue to serve this court in any way I can.”
Hall’s resignation is effective August 24 and Keene will assume the duties.
Also discussed during the regular meeting was the adoption of a resolution of the fiscal court authorizing the filing of a Kentucky Local Government Economic Development Fund House Bill 352 project proposal/grant application for $82,250 in local government economic development single county funds for the City of Elkhorn sidewalk project.
“This is the second coal severance tax project that has come before us in recent weeks to help Elkhorn City,” Jones said.
The motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.