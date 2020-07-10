Pikeville Medical Center this week announced plans for a new pediatric wing of the emergency department.
Dr. John Fleming, PMC emergency department director, said the new wing is welcome.
“Thanks to a substantial grant from Kentucky Power, we will have a separate wing available for emergency pediatric patients so they can be isolated from the adult emergency room to make them a little less stressed,” Fleming said.
The grant money of $140,000.00 comes from Kentucky Power’s Economic Growth Grant and will fund phase one of the project.
“This is a very big deal for this facility and region,” Fleming said, “We’ve never had a pediatric dedicated facility in this region. These patients would have to be transported someplace else to be treated. Now we can keep them here and treat them.”
The new wing will have a new waiting room and exam rooms in a separate corridor and goes along with the recently-awarded certification PMC received for Pediatric Readiness.
“The rooms will be more pediatric-themed and friendly rooms to put them at ease during a time they’re already stressed,” Fleming said. “We’re looking at beginning renovations in August.”
