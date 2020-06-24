The University of Pikeville has been selected to receive a NetVUE Professional Development Award from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC). The grant is in the amount of $7,495 and funds are to be used during the period July 1 through June 30, 2021.
Selection for this award was based on a grant application submitted by Chair of the Humanities Division and Professor of English, Hannah Freeman, Ph.D.
Dr. Freeeman and her team are deeply grateful to the CIC and NetVUE for this opportunity. Funds will be used to further the development and advancement of humanities courses at UPike.
“The grant will help us develop humanities courses that allow students to study meaningful vocation from a cultural and historical framework in the western tradition but also to explore their own pursuits as they embark on their academic and professional journeys,” Freeman explained. “We hope to incorporate experiential education and service-learning components into the courses.”
NetVUE Professional Development Awards are intended to deepen the intellectual and theological exploration of vocation by supporting the professional development of faculty and staff members. These awards are made possible by a generous grant to the CIC from Lilly Endowment Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.