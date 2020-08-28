A Pike woman is facing an October trial date on charges of sex trafficking and child pornography production and distribution after she pleaded not guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Pikeville.
According to court documents, Kena Reed, 27, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, entered not guilty pleas to the four charges — sex trafficking of a minor, production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce, distribution of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce and interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct — before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ed Atkins on Aug. 26.
Atkins set her trial for Oct. 28 and, court records show, she faces a possible sentence of between 10 years and life in prison if convicted of the most serious of the charges.
Reed was originally charged in Pike Circuit Court in September 2019 along with Jacob West, 32, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, on several charges linked to the same incidents.
During a hearing in Pike Circuit Court Aug. 19, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said that federal authorities are continuing to look at the case.
“This has been looked at by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said. “We did anticipate indictments for all involved. At this time, only an indictment for Ms. Reed has been handed down. That’s not to say that there will not be another indictment. We don’t know that.
“They are still looking at this as to the other participants,” Slone said.
Slone told the court that his office anticipates dismissing the state charges against Reed in favor of the federal prosecution against her.
A status conference in the case is set for Sept. 9.
Police told the News-Express last year that the investigation into the case was launched after representatives of Food City contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, 2019, reporting the theft of more than 5,500 pills from the pharmacy, valued at $9,186.
West, a part-time minister, had already been fired from his position as a pharmacy technician at the South Williamson Food City when the investigation began. According to Kentucky Board of Pharmacy records, West’s pharmacy technician registration was permanently revoked in December when he stipulated to the board that he “engaged in unprofessional or unethical conduct by selling, transferring, dispensing, ingesting or administering a drug for which a prescription drug order is required, without first receiving a prescription drug order for the drug.”
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Cross said last year that, when deputies interviewed Reed, it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed. Pike Slone said at the time of the indictment that further investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department determined that a juvenile was involved in the situation.
Slone said deputies determined that Reed had involved the juvenile female, with whom she was friends, by possessing photographs and videos of the juvenile performing sexual acts with men believed to be older than 18 years old. Those photos and videos, Slone said, were sent by Reed to West in exchange for pills.
Reed was booked into the Pike County Detention Center Aug. 21 in connection with the federal indictment and remained held as of presstime Aug. 27. West has been free on bond since Sept. 10, 2019, the day he was arrested on the state court charges.
