Two people were arrested last week after, police said, tips led them to find a large quantity of narcotics, including methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the department received a tip of illegal drug activity at Old Wagner Station Road, in the Mossy Bottom area.
“I sent the guys down to do a knock and talk,” he said. “We ended up getting a search warrant.”
While searching the residence, Scott said, officers found a large quantity of cash and a variety of narcotics, including crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription narcotics and suspected fentanyl. The residents, Shawna K. Rose, 45, and Mark Wilson, 53, were arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, during the search, Wilson grabbed a baggie which contained crystal methamphetamine from a table and attempted to ingest the baggie by putting it in his mouth. Deputies, the citation said, had to physically grab Wilson to get him to spit the baggie out.
Rose was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with tips on suspected drug activity can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at, (606) 766-5555.
