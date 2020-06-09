Voters will notice differences in the way voting is occurring.
The primary and general elections in Pike County are already underway and voters going to the polls this year will notice some big changes in the way they cast their ballots.
In-person absentee voting has already opened in Pikeville, according to Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor, with a single polling place in the Pike County Courthouse in Pikeville. That polling place will remain open through the end of the day June 22, and any Pike County voter can choose to vote there between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through that time.
On the primary day, June 23, a total of six in-person polling places will be open in Pike County, including at:
• Belfry High School
• East Ridge High School
• Millard School
• Phelps High School
• Pike Central High School
• Shelby Valley High School
Voters, Taylor said in the statement, may vote at any of these locations regardless of their normal precinct location, but, as a matter of convenience, most will choose the location nearest to them.
“The different thing about voting this time is that you can vote anywhere you want,” she said. “You don’t have to go to a particular precinct. They’re centralized.”
While the number of precincts at which people will be able to vote is reduced significantly, Taylor said the county is fortunate to have been given approval to put in six.
“The state, originally, just wanted one polling place because of the COVID,” she said. “We were fortunate enough to get six because of the size of our county. We’re unique here, they said, because of the way our roads are structured.”
As a safeguard against the possibility of people voting in multiple locations, Taylor said, the county will be using electronic poll books, which replace the paper books used in past elections. However, she said, poll workers are not completely unfamiliar.
“We’ve used them at three of our other precincts before, but just as a trial,” she said.
The electronic poll books can make for a streamlined process if the voter has their driver’s license, as the card can be scanned by the electronic poll books, instantly bringing up the voter’s information. Taylor said that, if the voter doesn’t have their driver’s license poll workers can also pull up their information via Social Security number and other means.
The in-person ballot is not the only voting option, however.
A mail-in ballot may also be requested, but those requests must be submitted by June 15. Voters seeking mail-in ballots can visit, govoteky.com, or call Taylor’s office at, (606) 432-6211.
Offices on the Republican ballot include:
• President of the United States — Donald J. Trump or “uncommitted”
• United States Senator — Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, Mitch McConnell (incumbent), C. Wesley Morgan, Nicholas Alsager, Wendell K. Crow, Paul John Frangedakis and Louis Grider.
• United States Representative in Congress — Harold “Hal” Rogers and Gerardo Serrano.
Offices on the Democratic ballot include:
• President of the United States — Pete Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Joseph R. Biden, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Michael R. Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, “uncommitted.”
• United States Senator — Andrew J. Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpensteen, Bennie J. Smith, Mary Ann Tobin, Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard.
• State Senator, 31st District — Scott Sykes, Glenn Martin Hammond.
Nonpartisan office
• Kentucky Justice of the Supreme Court, 7th District — Sam Wright, Robert B. Conley, Chris Harris.
