A fire which broke out in the afternoon hours of June 3 on the grounds of Thankful Hearts Food Pantry and Chains of Love Disaster Relief carried with it an extensive amount of destruction.
However, the greatest impacts of the blaze will likely be felt by Pike County’s most vulnerable in coming weeks and months, as the organizations’ operations are currently at a standstill, with no solid answer on when they will be able to return to normal operations.
Trissia Scott, with Thankful Hearts, said the fire broke out after a volunteer began burning some pallets which were being discarded, and spread quickly, destroying trailers in which the organizations’ materials and items to be distributed were stored.
Coal Run Fire Chief Levi Coleman said the department responded to the blaze with only the knowledge that there were pallets on fire, but, upon arrival, saw that the warm, dry conditions and proximity of the fire and the trailers led to the fire spreading quickly.
While the initial fire started with pallets, Coleman said, it spread into the trailers and other vehicles and materials surrounding them. Coleman said responders dealt with water supply issues initially in fighting the blaze.
Coleman said the Coal Run Fire Department received aid from several county fire departments, including the Pikeville Fire Department and the volunteer fire departments at Johns Creek, Island Creek and Big Creek, which assisted in bringing water to the scene.
Coal Run returned to the scene twice between June 3 and June 4, as the fire rekindled.
The result, Scott said, was that nothing was left to be given away, just a few days before the pantry’s scheduled food giveaway, which was scheduled for June 5.
“There’s nothing at all usable,” she said. “Everything is totally gone.”
While an initial estimate, Scott said, led the organizations to believe approximately $300,000 worth of items were destroyed, it appears the loss could even be as high as $1 million.
While the June 5 giveaway was scuttled, she said, the fire has left future giveaways, including the Thankful Hearts annual back-to-school giveaway, which serves thousands of children, in question, as well.
“It’s going to take a lot to try to pull this off again,” she said. “We had full tractor-trailer loads from Feed the Children. There was new shoes, new clothes, makeup for the teenagers.”
Chain of Love Disaster Relief lost numerous items, including essential supplies such as hand sanitizer and diapers, as well as much more.
“They lost all their food and $1,700 of summer feeding stuff they’d just picked up Saturday,” she said.
The situation as of now, Scott said, is that the organizations are closed until further notice
“As of right now, we’re going to have to stay closed until we get it all cleaned up and make sure that it’s safe,” she said.
The future, she said, depends on the generosity of the community and others. To donate financially to Thankful Hearts, visit, https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pGaiMUpUl. Scott said the organization will also be accepting donated items, but she encouraged that people try to donate new or newer items.
“It would be a major blessing,” Scott said of any donations received.
