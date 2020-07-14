Multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington will take the stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Nov. 7 to showcase his unique brand of comedy and performance.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 17 online at www.tickemaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office. The show, according to a statement from the arena, will follow all guidelines from the state health department in the performance, including masking or other measures that will be put into place.
Carrington last performed at the arena in 2017.
Carrington has played sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.
A platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth” (released 2017) climbed to number 3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.
Rodney broke through with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney” in
1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums: Live, Morning Wood, Nutsack, Greatest Hits, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, C'mon Laugh You Bastards, Laughter's Good and The Hits, all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. “Hangin' With Rodney” and "Morning Wood” earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status. Rodney also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to our military.
Rodney also added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.
Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth.” Rodney's also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards), hosting the American Country New Year's Eve Live show on FOX, and won "Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins' music video “I Got My Game On."
Rodney is fresh off the release of his latest album, "Get Em Out," which hit number 1 on iTunes, and is gearing up for a year of touring in 2020.
