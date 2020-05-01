The City of Pikeville’s economic development efforts are continuing, although COVID-19 has made some changes to the way that is occurring.
During the April 27 meeting of the Pikeville Economic and Industrial Development Authority Board, Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick updated the board on some of the efforts underway to establish economic development in the city.
Elswick told the board that efforts at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park are ongoing.
One of the biggest projects underway there is a spec building, which Elswick said is under construction. In February, the city awarded bids to several companies for various parts of the construction on the project, for which the city received a total of $6 million in Abandoned Mine Lands funding.
Elswick said that Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Fraley Dotson and the city’s economic development partners have continued to work to find potential tenants, but that the effects of COVID-19 are being felt in the business world.
Some, he said, have expressed some interest, but no tenant has been found for the spec building, which will be built in such a way that it can accommodate a wide range of potential businesses.
“So far, none of those have bitten,” he said.
Also under construction for the KEIP, Elswick said, is a new access road for the park at Sword Fork, off U.S. 23, just south of Fords Branch. That $14 million project, he said, is under construction and on target.
“It is on schedule to be completed in September,” Elswick told the board.
Elswick also updated the board on the status of the city’s small business relief funding reimbursement grant, which is an attempt by the city to help businesses hit by the COVID-19 response to cover some expenses through grants of $2,000 per business.
Elswick told the board the the program has funding of approximately $40,000 and had, as of Monday, already received 52 applications from Pikeville businesses. He said a committee put together by the city will review the applications and use various data points to determine the recipients.
The program closed its application process on April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.