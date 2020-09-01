A Facebook post from Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor has led to people wondering where they might get assistance in feeding their family.
For several years, Taylor has provided food items to give away to residents. These ranged from loaves of bread and canned food items to meats and milk.
But Taylor abruptly stopped the program last week and announced his decision in a Facebook post.
“We’ve had to stop doing this because one of our council members, Roxanne Blankenship, raised questions during a council meeting asking why we had the windows covered at city hall and wondered if it was legal,” Taylor said. “We have the food stored in here right now because we can’t use the meeting room because of the pandemic, there’s not enough room in here for six people, plus guests, to socially distance, that’s the reason we were doing this.”
Taylor says the food giveaway program provided food items to more than 125 people in just the past few days.
“These people don’t have transportation in many cases so we will deliver to them,” Taylor said.
And it’s not only food items and meals, but some medical equipment is given away to those in need. Items such as canes, walkers and other devices are also included.
The food items and medical equipment are all donated to the program. Taylor said even monetary donations have been made to purchase additional food items such as meat that doesn’t come with the tractor trailers of supplies that come in.
“We’ve given out over 400 loaves of bread last week not to mention the boxes of food that went out,” Taylor said. We’ve given out over a thousand half-gallons of milk.”
Taylor said the program is needed even more now during the pandemic.
“Everybody is signing up on food stamps causing a backlog,” Taylor said. “We’re in a pandemic where people are scared of not having enough food.”
When the food program had extra items, it was donated to the senior citizens program.
“We’ve been able to give items to the Elkhorn City and Marrowbone senior citizens programs to help with their meal deliveries,” Taylor said.
“People deserve a good meal to eat,” Taylor said, “And that’s what hurts me the most of having to stop the program.”
Attempts to contact Blankenship for comment were unsuccessful.
