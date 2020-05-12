The Southeast Kentucky Chamber recently recognized 159 high school seniors from across the region as having completed the chamber’s 2020 Work Ethic Award program, with six of the seniors receiving $500 checks through the essay portion of the program.
Students from Belfry High School, East Ridge High School, Floyd Central High School, Martin County High School, Phelps High School, Pike Central High School, Pikeville High School and Shelby Valley High School were among those to complete the 2020 program.
“It is an honor each year to award those students who have gone above and beyond their daily expectations to complete this program,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber president and CEO. “The chamber, its board of directors and its education committee, know the importance of a strong work ethic and we are pleased to have sponsors who believe in the chamber’s mission of supporting the students of our region through the Work Ethic Award program.”
The Work Ethic Award is open to seniors attending high schools located within the eight counties the Chamber serves. To qualify, students must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and meet certain attendance requirements, among other strong work ethic qualities.
Each September, seniors commit to complete the program, find a sponsoring teacher at their school and then, throughout a six-month period, are judged on and scored in the following areas by their teacher and guidance counselor: Attendance, excused/unexcused absences, punctuality, discipline, achievement, community service, dependability, respectfulness, cooperation and work ethic.
Students who complete the program’s criteria are awarded a certificate and medallion. Those students then become eligible to enter an optional essay contest for the chance to win a $500 reward. This year, Appalachian Hospice Care, Appalachian Wireless, Anthem Medicaid and Home Care Health Services each sponsored a $500 check for essay winners, with Gearheart Communications sponsoring two $500 awards. This year’s essay winners were: Gina Coleman (East Ridge High School), Abigial Meade (East Ridge High School), Chad Bates (Floyd Central High School), Mallory Davis (Martin County High School), Shakira Lester (Phelps High School) and Madison Caudill (Shelby Valley High School).
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Belfry High School included: Hailey Dotson, Ruby Gauze, Maxwell Gilliam, Kyle Gollihue, Chelby Justice, Ian Stallard, Morgan Stanley, Skylar Vipperman,
Ethan Cole Webb and Tayegan Webb.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from East Ridge High School included: Joshua Adkins, Taylor Bevins, Alyssa Buckley, Viki Chaney, Gina Coleman (essay winner), Isabella Coleman, Caleb Damron, Katie Davis, Sydney Fuller, Sarah Hess, Broderick Lell, Abigial Meade (essay winner), Alissa Owens, Emmaline Potter, Madison Price, Emily Primeau, Lakin Puckett, Micah Raines, Jessilyn Ramey, Jasmin Rowe, Tyra Sullivan, Sarah Tackett, Megan Taylor and Alexander Williams.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Floyd Central High School included: Allison Akers, Carly Akers, Ashleigh Allen, Chad Bates (essay winner), Dalton Boyd, Emily Branham, Brady Brewer, Taylor Burke, Emily Case, Janna Caudill, Carissa Click, Chase Conley, Alexis Daniels, Jacob Hall, Lauren Hamby, Hailey Hamilton, Whitney Hancock, Chloe Howell, Sahara Little, Noah Marcum, Blake Marshall, Abby Martin, Gavin Martin, Brooklyn Moore, Whittney Moore, Jonna Mullins, Austin Newman, Caroline Parsons, Brooke Preston, Savanna Price, Churstuin Pryor, Mashayla Spencer, Belle Stewart, Amber Stumbo, Stevie Brook Stumbo, Kelli Thomas, Allison Turner, Logan Turner and Kiara Warrens.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Martin County High School included: Ethan Alexander, Haileigh Ball, Corey Blevins, Alexis Bowen, Jimaly Cornette, Jordan Daniel, Mallory Davis (essay winner), Nick Fletcher, Bobby Gordon, Maicee Harless, Lakyn Horn, Terri Howard, Emily Jarrell, Christopher Johnson, Katelyn Jude, Madison Jude, Raina Kinser, Matt Kirk, Braxton Maynard, Jessica Paige Maynard, Kimberly Maynard, Justin McKenzie, Christian Noble, Angel Porter, Darvin Preece, Harley Spradlin, Hannah Stapleton, Brendan Stevens, Madison Thompson and Matt Washburn.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Phelps High School included: Heather Tiana Hinkle, Keaton Justice, Shakira Lester (essay winner), Kara Lewis, Ashton Reed, Alyssa Sargent, Chloe Smith and Kara Stevens.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Pike Central High School included: Bailey Birchfield, Kelsi Brinager, Grace Brown, Caden Coleman, Jackson Collins, Kristen Griffith, Abby Huffman, Hannah Jones, Chloe Neece, Alexis Newsome, Brittany Ray and Skylar Stumbo.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Pikeville High School included: Harrison Booher, Wade Copley, Hannah Edmonds, Leire Galvan, Sarah Givens, Kristen Howard, Gabriella Hunter, Michaela Hunter, Isabella Justice, Adam Swofford, Hannah Wetzel and Kaila Zacarias.
This year’s Work Ethic Award recipients from Shelby Valley High School included: Deanna Adkins, Kaitlyn Adkins, Casen Akers, Emily Blevins, Levi Blevins, Nelonna Branham, Shelby Casebolt, Madison Caudill (essay winner), Haleigh Charles, Shelby Cline, Makayla Gillispie, Emily Hall, Tori Hampton, Christopher Adam Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Ethan Marrs, Isabella Mullins, Alyssa Newsom, Taylor Newsome, Hayden Osborne, Lexi Pease, Lance Riddle, Courtlyn Salyers and Bryson Sykes.
For more information about the Work Ethic Award program, or the Chamber, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or by phone at, (606) 432-5504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.